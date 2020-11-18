Niantic announced a lot today, but we're here to lay it all out for you. There are going to be some pretty big changes to core mechanics, including the Go Battle League and leveling up, new events, and, as always, new Pokémon!

The first and perhaps biggest game changer is the level cap. Trainers will soon be able to reach level 50 and so will Pokémon. This level increase is not, however, just a flat addition of ten levels. Instead, every level beyond 40 will require both experience and completing new Level Up Research. This Special Research will include some of the most challenging tasks for Trainers to date. Additionally, powering up Pokémon beyond level 40 will require new XL Candy, in addition to Stardust. To help Trainers reach level 40, until the end of the year, you will be earning more XP, in some cases as much as double. There will also be a Timed Research line in December to help Trainers level up fast.

The Pokémon Go Battle League will also be seeing a huge overhaul. Instead of just ten ranks, Trainers will now be able to progress through 24 ranks, with the difficulty of progressing increasing more gradually. The Go Battle League reward structure is being reworked to give players more chances to earn exclusive rewards. The biggest change in the new Go Battle League, however, is a consistent schedule tied directly to the next big feature being added: Seasons.

The year will now be divided up into four Seasons, each taking up three months. While Dynamic Weather will continue to impact Pokémon Go, now the time of year will also impact what Pokémon you encounter. The current Season will increase the rates at which some Pokémon spawn, as well as which Pokémon you hatch in eggs and fight in Raids. The Seasons will match up with the real life seasons, so players in the Northern Hemisphere experience a different season than those in the Southern Hemisphere. Seasons will also boost certain Mega Pokémon.

Two new events were announced: The 12 Days of Friendship and A Season of Celebration. The 12 Days of Friendship is starting today and will run through the end of the month. Trainers will be able to increase their friendship faster than ever and earn tons of XP. A Season of Celebration, the first of the new Seasons will launch on December 1, 2020 and will celebrate the introduction of Gen VI Pokémon from the Kalos region.

Additionally, some qualitity of life updates to encountering and catching Pokémon, Adventure Sync, Buddy Adventure, Field Research, Gifts, and more are also part of the GO Beyond update. Be sure to check back for our indepth coverage of all these updates and changes.

Which part of the Go Beyond update are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you're fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey.