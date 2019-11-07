Periodically, Pokémon Go introduces Special Research, sets of tasks that players can complete once for awesome rewards. While most of these Special Research are independent of each other, every so often one serves as a prerequisite for the next. On November 7, 2019, Pokémon Go launched a new Special Research, Looming in the Shadows. In order to begin Looming in the Shadows, players must complete a previous Special Research; A Troubling Situation. Fortunately, A Troubling Situation is a quick and easy set with only three active steps.

A Troubling Situation

Initially released in July of 2019, the Pokémon Go Special Research, A Troubling Situation introduces players to the Team Go Rocket mechanics. The Team Go Rocket Invasion, which released at the same time had Team Go Rocket Grunts taking over Pokéstops and challenging trainers to battles using their corrupted Shadow Pokémon. Upon defeating these Grunts in battles similar to the PVP trainer battles, players have the chance to rescue a Shadow Pokémon and purify it.

Step one

Evolve two Pokémon for a Murkrow encounter (potentially shiny). Power up a Pokémon five times for a Sableye encounter (potentially shiny).

Reward for completion: 1,000 Stardust, and 2,000 XP.

Step two

Catch two Shadow Pokémon for a Koffing encounter (potentially shiny). Defeat three Team GO Rocket Grunts for an Ekans encounter (potentially shiny).

Reward for completion: 2,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP, and five Golden Razz Berries.

Step three

Purify three Shadow Pokémon for 3,000 Stardust. Purify a Fire, Water, or Grass-type Shadow Pokémon for 3,000 XP.

Reward for completion: 2,000 Stardust, five Silver Pinap Berries, and one Rare Candy.

Step four

Completed automatically for 1,000 Stardust. Completed automatically for 1,000 XP. Completed automatically for 1,000 Stardust.

Reward for completion: one Fast TM, one Charged TM, and three Rare Candies.

And voila! You've completed A Troubling Situation!

A Troubling Situation or Team Go Rocket questions?

Do you have any questions about A Troubling Situation or challenging Team Go Rocket Grunts? Drop them in the comments below and be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Guides!