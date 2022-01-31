The Lunar New Year 2022 event in Pokémon Go is almost here. This event will introduce Shiny Litleo, as well as see even more Hisuian Voltorb on the map. We here at iMore have everything you need to know to make the most out of this event and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the Lunar New Year 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Pokémon Go hosts an event each year which includes an influx of red Pokémon, as well as Pokémon related to the new Chinese Zodiac animal. This year is the year of the tiger, so feline Pokémon will be joining the rest of the red Pokémon in spawns, eggs, and raids. The event will star Litleo, the Lion Cub Pokémon, whose Shiny variant will make its Pokémon Go debut at the start of the event.
When is the Lunar New Year 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
The Lunar New Year 2022 event will run for one week, beginning on Tuesday, February 1 and ending on Monday, February 7, 2022.
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Wild Pokémon
Players will be able to encounter the following Pokémon during the Lunar New Year 2022 event:
- Paras*
- Meowth*
- Growlithe*
- Voltorb*
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Electabuzz*
- Magikarp*
- Gyarados*
- Torchic*
- Combusken
- Litleo*
Eggs
During the Lunar New Year 2022 event, players will be able to hatch the following Pokémon from 7KM eggs found in gifts:
- Shuckle*
- Slugma*
- Darumaka*
- Scraggy
- Litleo*
Raids
The following raids will be appearing in gyms during the Lunar New Year 2022 event:
- Magikarp* (one star)
- Shinx* (one star)
- Darumaka* (one star)
- Litleo* (one star)
- Espurr* (one star)
- Charizard (three star)
- Flareon (three star)
- Shuckle* (three star)
- Delcatty (three star)
- Absol* (three star)
- Druddigon* (three star)
- Regirock* (five star)
- Mega Houndoom* (Mega)
Field Research
During the Lunar New Year 2022 event, players will be able to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks from PokéStops and Gyms. We don't know what the specific tasks will be yet, but players will be able to earn encounters with the following Pokémon by completing these Field Research tasks:
- Alolan Meowth*
- Galarian Meowth*
- Magikarp*
- Darumaka*
- Litleo*
- Espurr*
Players will also be able to earn Mega Gyarados Energy by completing Field Research tasks.
Timed Research
The Lunar New Year 2022 event will also feature two different Timed Research lines, one focused on catching Pokémon and one focused on friendship. These Timed Research lines will reward players with encounters with Pokémon like Litleo* and Espurr*.
Step one
- Check back soon!
Completion Rewards: Check back soon!
Bonuses
In addition to all of that, players can enjoy the following bonuses during the Lunar New Year 2022 event:
- Increased chance of Lucky Trade
- Increased chance of Lucky Friends
- Double Gift Stardust
- One bonus Special Trade per day
Questions about the Lunar New Year 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
Do you have any questions about the Lunar New Year 2022 event in Pokémon Go? Which lucky Pokémon are you most excited to battle, hatch, or catch? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
