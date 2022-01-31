The Lunar New Year 2022 event in Pokémon Go is almost here. This event will introduce Shiny Litleo, as well as see even more Hisuian Voltorb on the map. We here at iMore have everything you need to know to make the most out of this event and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the Lunar New Year 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Pokémon Go hosts an event each year which includes an influx of red Pokémon, as well as Pokémon related to the new Chinese Zodiac animal. This year is the year of the tiger, so feline Pokémon will be joining the rest of the red Pokémon in spawns, eggs, and raids. The event will star Litleo, the Lion Cub Pokémon, whose Shiny variant will make its Pokémon Go debut at the start of the event.

When is the Lunar New Year 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

The Lunar New Year 2022 event will run for one week, beginning on Tuesday, February 1 and ending on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon