Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Mega Abomasnow is coming for the Season of Celebration and we have everything you need to know to take on its Mega Raid.

Who is Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon Go?

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, the Frost Tree Pokémon Abomasnow is a Grass and Ice type based on the Abominable Snowman or Yeti. Although its typing makes it super weak to Fire type attacks, it's also one of only two Ice types and one of only three Grass types capable of Mega Evolution, so it's definitely worth adding to your roster. Along with its first stage, Snover, Abomasnow is also the only Pokémon with Ice and Grass typing. Prior to Mega Evolution, its stats weren't particularly impressive, but now that it can Mega Evolve, it can be a useful Pokémon to have access to.

What are the best counters for Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon Go?

As a Grass and Ice type, Mega Abomasnow seven weaknesses, including Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock, Bug, Steel, and Fire. However, it takes quad damage from Fire types. This, along with the fact that some of the most powerful Fire types in the game are Mega Evolutions or Shadow Pokémon means you'll want to focus on Fire types. Mega Abomasnow has access to Grass, Ice, and Dragon type moves, with Ice and Dragon putting Dragon type counters at a disadvantage.

Mega Charizard Y

One of two Mega Evolutions of Gen I's Fire starter, Mega Charizard Y is a Fire and Flying type and easily, the top counter for Mega Abomasnow. It takes only quarter damage from Grass type moves and has no weaknesses Mega Abomasnow can take advantage of. While there are other options for Mega Evolved Pokémon to bring to this fight, if you have the choice, Mega Charizard Y is who you should go with. Fire Spin and Blast Burn is the ideal moveset for this Mega Raid.

Mega Houndoom

If you don't have the Mega Energy to bring Mega Charizard Y to this Mega Raid or you already have Mega Houndoom ready, this Fire and Dark type Pokémon makes for an excellent counter to Mega Abomasnow. It takes half damage from both Grass and Ice type attacks and has no weaknesses Mega Abomasnow can exploit. Fire Fang and Flamethrower are the moves you'll want your Mega Houndoom to know for this Mega Raid.

Mega Charizard X

The other Mega Evolution for Charizard, Mega Charizard X doesn't perform quite as well as Mega Charizard Y because of its Dragon typing. It still take quarter damage from Abomasnow's Grass type attacks, but it takes double damage from Outrage. Still, if you already have it Mega Evolved, it will perform very well against Mega Abomasnow, while boosting other Fire type counters. Fire Spin and Blast Burn is still the ideal moveset for this Mega Raid.

Reshiram

A Dragon and Fire type, the Legendary Pokémon Reshiram was originally discovered in the Unova region of Gen V. Unfortunately, it hasn't seen great availability in Pokémon Go thanks to being released at the height of a global pandemic. Still, if you're lucky enough to have a strong one already powered up, it performs very well in this Mega Raid. It takes quarter damage from Grass type moves, but double damage from Dragon type moves. Fire Fang and Overheat is the moveset you'll want your Reshiram to know.

Darmanitan

Originally discovered in the Gen V Unova region, Darmanitan is a interesting Pokémon with multiple formes and regional variants. However, the original forme is the one you'll want for this fight, which is fortunate since its other formes haven't been introduced yet. While relatively new to Pokémon Go, Darmanitan only has one other stage, Darumaka, which is pretty common, so you probably already have at least one powered up. As a Fire type, it takes half damage from Grass and Ice type attacks and has no weaknesses Mega Abomasnow can exploit. You'll want your Darmanitan to know Fire Fang and Overheat for this Mega Raid.

Heatran

A fire and Steel type Legedary Pokémon, Heatran was originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV. It resists all of Mega Abomasnow's attacks, taking half damage from Dragon and only quarter damage from Ice and Grass, adding to its already tank-like status. It's been available a couple times, so most players have at least one already. If you're bringing Heatran to this fight, you'll want Fire Spin for the fast attack and Flamethrower for the charged attack.

Entei

A Legendary Fire type from Gen II's Johto region, Entei has been available a number of times in Raids, as Research Breakthrough Rewards, and even as of of the Legendary Shadow Pokémon you rescue from Giovanni. Many players have entire teams of this Legendary Beast. As a strictly Fire type, it takes half damage from Ice and Grass type moves and has no weaknesses Mega Abomasnow can exploit. Fire Fang and Overheat are the moves you'll want your Entei to know for this Mega Raid.

Chandelure

A Ghost and Fire type from the Gen V Unova region, Chandelure makes a great counter for Mega Abomasnow. Its first stage, Litwick has been featured in multiple events and has been a priority for many Trainers, so odds are you already have a couple. It has no weaknesses Mega Abomasnow can take advantage of and it takes half damage from Grass and Ice. Fire Spin and Overheat are the ideal moves for this Mega Raid.

Moltres

Even more common than Entei, the Gen I Legendary bird Moltres performs quite well in this Mega Raid and most players have several of them already powered up. As a Fire and Flying type, Moltres takes quarter damage from Grass type moves and has no weaknesses for Mega Abomasnow to exploit. Fire Spin and Overheat are the ideal moveset for this Mega Raid.

Blaziken

The Fire and Fighting type starter from Gen III's Hoenn region, Blaziken is the last of our excellent counters. Its first stage, Torchic was featured in a Community Day and is pretty common otherwise, so most players have more than a few Blaziken already powered up for this fight. As a Fire and Fighting type, Blaziken takes half damage from Grass and Ice type moves and has no weaknesses Mega Abomasnow can take advantage of. Fire Spin and Blast Burn are the moves you'll want your Blaziken to know.

Back-Ups?

Whether you're lacking in the best counters, or you're focusing on a specific type, consider one of the following Pokémon to fill in a missing spot or two in your Mega Raid party:

Victini with Quick Attack and V-Create

Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Flareon with Fire Spin and Overheat

Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Fire Blast

Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Magmortar with Fire Spin and Fire Punch

Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Flamethrower

Salamence with Fire Fang and Fire Blast

Ninetales with Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves with TMs. If you happen to have Shadow versions of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Entei

Shadow Moltres

Shadow Charizard

Shadow Magmortar

Shadow Arcanine

Shadow Houndoom

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Ninetales

Note: Shadow Entei, Shadow Moltres and Shadow Charizard outperform all of the best non-Mega counters. Likewise, Shadow Magmortar, Shadow Arcanine, and Shadow Houndoom all perform at the same level as the other Pokémon in the best counters list. If there is a Mega Pokémon in play, your Fire type Shadow Pokémon will perform even better

How many players does it take to beat Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon Go?

As far as Raids go, the attack strategy for Mega Abomasnow is fairly straight forward: bring your best Fire types. That having been said, while it is possible for two Trainers with Mega Evolution on their side to tackle this Mega Raid, you'll want to bring as many Trainers as possible. No only will it save you on Revives and Potions, but the faster you beat a Mega Raid, the more Mega Energy you get. Weather Conditions that could play into this battle include:

Snow will boost Mega Abomasnow's Ice type attacks, as well as the rare Steel type counters.

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost Mega Abomasnow's Grass type attacks, as well as your Fire type counters.

Windy Weather will boost Mega Abomasnow's Dragon type move, as well as Flying type counters, although even Mega Pidgeot doesn't make our back up list, so odds are Flying types are in your Raiding party.

Cloudy weather will boost Fighting and Poison type counters which aren't recommended this go round.

Partly Cloudy weather will boost Rock type counters, which also aren't recommended this go round.

Rain will boost Bug type counters, which also aren't recommended this go round.

Questions about Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about Mega Abomasnow in Pokémon Go? Let us know in the comments below