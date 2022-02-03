Entei is coming back to Legendary Raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win this fight and add Entei to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Entei in Pokémon Go?

Entei is part of a trio known as the Legendary Beasts of Johto. Each based on a big cat, the Legendary Beasts were originally three Pokémon who perished in a fire and were reincarnated by the Legendary bird Ho-Oh. Ho-Oh gave each of the Beasts powers based on the events of the fire. Entei was given Fire powers to represent the flames that killed the trio and burned the tower they were trapped in to the ground.

In more practical terms, Entei is one of the top Fire types in Pokémon Go and Shadow Entei is even better. With Fire Fang and Overheat, Raikou will hold a solid spot in your roster when going up against Steel, Grass, Bug, and Ice type Pokémon. However, even if you don't need another Entei, this is a great opportunity to earn more Entei Candy for powering up your Shadow Entei.

What are the best counters for Entei in Pokémon Go?

As a pure Fire type with all but one Fire type move, the Steel type Iron Head being the only exception, Entei wasn't tough to counter before the introduction of Mega Evolution. It takes increased damage from Water, Rock, and Ground types. Most Water and Rock types will also be resistant to its Fire type moves.

Mega Blastoise

If at all possible, you want to bring Mega Blastoise to this raid. This pure Water type takes reduced damage from all of Entei's moves, while boosting other Water types on the field. If it is safe to coordinate with your fellow Raiders, bringing as many Water types as possible will make sure that Entei drops quick. Whether Mega, Shadow, or even just a standard Blastoise, you'll want Water Gun and Hydro Cannon for this fight.

Mega Gyarados

If you can't bring Mega Blastoise to this Raid, Mega Gyarados is your next best bet. As a Water and Dark type, it also takes reduced damage from all of Entei's moves and will boost other Water types on the field, so if it's safe to do so, coordinate with the rest of your Raid party. Waterfall and Hydro Pump are the moves you'll want your Gyarados to know going up against Entei.

Mega Aerodactyl

For a Rock based offensive, you're going to want Mega Aerodactyl to lead your party. This Rock and Flying type resists Entei's Fire type moves, but will take increased damage from its Steel type attack. If it is safe to do so, you'll want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party to make the most of its Rock type Mega Boost. Rock Throw and Rock Slide is the moveset you'll want your Mega Aerodactyl to know for this battle.

Rampardos

A fossil Pokémon from Gen IV, Rampardos is an excellent counter for Entei. As a Rock type, it takes half damage from Fire, but super effective damage on the off chance your Entei has Iron Head. While the best strategy for taking on Entei is a Water based team led by Mega Blastoise or Mega Gyarados, if you cannot safely coordinate with other Trainers, Rampardos will serve you well, and it's quite common too, with its first stage, Cranidos, which has been featured in multiple events. Smack Down and Rock Slide is the moveset you'll want your Rampardos to know.

Kyogre

The mascot for Pokémon Sapphire, Kyogre is one of the best Water types in the game despite a less than stellar movepool. It has also been available in Raids multiple times and as a Research Breakthrough Reward, so you probably have a couple in your roster. To take on Entei, you'll want your Kyogre to know Waterfall and Surf.

Rhyperior

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Rhyhorn, Rhyperior performs very well against Entei. It was common enough before but after getting its own Community Day, there's no excuse not to have a whole team of Rhyperior. As a Ground and Rock type, it takes half damage from Fire, but double from Steel. Mud-Slap and its Community Day exclusive move, Rock Wrecker is ideal for this Raid, but if you don't have the Elite TM to spare, Earthquake is a decent substitute.

Kingler

Although Gen I's Kingler isn't quite as durable as some of the Pokémon on this list, but it has excellent moves and an impressive attack stat. As an Evolution of a common Gen I Pokémon, it's much easier to obtain, leaving tons of Candy for powering up. Plus, it's a pure Water type, so it resists all of Entei's moves. The moveset you're looking for is Bubble and Crabhammer.

Terrakion

One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion is a great choice for this Raid. As a Rock and Fighting type, it takes half damage from Fire, but double from Steel. It's been available a number of times in raids and even as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter, so chances are you already have at least one powered up. Smack Down and Rock Slide are the moves you'll want your Terrakion to know for this fight.

Garchomp

A pseudo-Legendary from Gen IV, Garchomp performs very well against Entei. It's first stage, Gible has been featured in a couple events, including a Community Day, so most active players have at least one or two Garchomp already powered up. As a Ground and Dragon type, it take reduced damage from Fire moves and has no weaknesses Entei can take advantage of. If you're bringing Garchomp to this Raid, you'll want Mud Shot for the fast attack and Earth Power for the charged attack. Earthquake can also work if you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or an Elite TM to spare.

Samurott

The final evolution of Gen V's Water starter, Samurott is an excellent choice for this raid. As a pure Water type, it resists both Fire and Steel type damage. It's also incredibly common thanks to having a Community Day, among other events. If you're bringing Samurott to this fight, you'll want Waterfall for its fast move and Hydro Cannon for its charged move.

Landorus (Therian forme)

One of the Legendary Forces of Nature from the Unova region, Landorus is a great counter for Entei, but specifically Therian forme Landorus. Landorus is a Ground and Flying type so it doesn't bring any useful resistances to the fight, but it has no weaknesses Entei can exploit either. Although its Therian forme hasn't been available as often as the Incarnate forme, both use the same Candy. Mud Shot and Earthquake are the moves you'll want your Landorus to know.

Swampert

The final evolution of Gen III's Water type starter, Swampert performs very well against Entei. Mudkip, its first stage, are pretty common and have been featured in plenty of events, including a Community Day, and even as a Shadow Pokémon. As a Water and Ground type, it takes reduced damage from all of Entei's attacks and can be boosted by Mega Blastoise or Mega Gyarados. Mud Shot and Hydro Cannon are the best in a vacuum, but if paired with Mega Blastoise or Mega Gyarados, Water Gun is a solid choice for the fast attack.

Clawitzer

Last but not least, Clawitzer is a Gen VI Pokémon from the Kalos region that performs well in this raid. As a pure Water type, it resists all of Entei's attacks and benefits from the Mega boost that either Mega Blastoise or Mega Gyarados give. Its first stage, Clauncher is a relatively common spawn and has been featured in an event and raids, so there's a good chance you already have this Pokémon in your roster. Water Gun and Crabhammer are the moves you'll want your Clawitzer to know.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Landorus (Incarnate forme) with Rock Throw and Earth Power

Crawdaunt with Waterfall and Crabhammer

Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Hydro Pump

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Greninja with Bubble and Surf

Omastar with Rock Throw and Hydro Pump

Rhydon with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Regigigas with Hidden Power and Giga Impact

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Power Gem

Krookodile with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Golem with Rock Throw and Earthquake

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run

Kabutops with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Surf

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar with Rock Throw and Hydro Pump

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Hydro Pump

Shadow Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Flygon with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Politoed with Bubble and Weather Ball

Shadow Sharpedo with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Note: Shadow Swampert, Shadow Feraligatr, and Shadow Tyranitar outperform every non-Mega Pokémon in the best counters list. If you can safely coordinate the use of Mega Blastoise, Mega Gyarados, or Mega Aerodactyl, they will boost Water or Rock types respectively, making them perform even better.

How many players does it take to beat Entei in Pokémon Go?

While it is technically possible for two level 40 Trainers under the best conditions to beat Entei, if you're lower level, lacking the best counters, or cannot coordinate with other players, you may need four or five.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost Entei's Fire type moves, as well as your Ground type counters

Snow will boost Entei's Steel type move

Rainy Weather will boost Water type counters

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost Rock counters

Questions about taking on Entei in Pokémon Go?

