Adventure Week is returning to Pokémon Go and bringing with it exploration and fossil Pokémon. This year promises to be an Ultra Adventure Week with brand new Ultra Unlock bonuses earned during Pokémon Go Fest 2022. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this exciting event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is Adventure Week in Pokémon Go?
Adventure Week is a recurring event in Pokémon Go focused on exploration and fossil Pokémon. During the week, players have the chance to catch, hatch, and battle many Rock type Pokémon and Pokémon that were revived from fossils. This year features the Pokémon Go debut of the Gen VI fossil Pokémon, Tyrunt and Amaura. The event is also being boosted with Ultra Unlock bonuses earned during Pokémon Go Fest 2022.
When is Adventure Week in Pokémon Go?
Adventure Week 2022 runs from Tuesday, June 7 through Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Wild Pokémon
The following Pokémon can be caught in the wild during Adventure Week 2022:
- Graveler
- Rhyhorn*
- Omanyte*
- Kabuto*
- Aerodactyl*
- Larvitar*
- Pupitar
- Aron*
- Lileep*
- Anorith*
- Cranidos*
- Shieldon*
Eggs
The following Pokémon are available in 7KM eggs collected from gifts during the event:
- Shuckle*
- Slugma*
- Cranidos*
- Shieldon*
- Tirtouga*
- Archen*
- Tyrunt
- Amaura
Raids
During Adventure Week 2022, the following raids can be challenged:
- Geodude* (one star)
- Alolan Geodude* (one star)
- Sudowoodo* (one star)
- Unown* (F) (one star)
- Rogenrola* (one star)
- Rhydon (three star)
- Shuckle* (three star)
- Tyranitar (three star)
- Aggron (three star)
- Groudon* (five star)
- Mega Aerodactyl* (Mega)
Field Research
During the event, players can collect the following exclusive Field Research tasks from spinning PokéStops:
- Catch 15 Rock type Pokémon for an Omanyte* encounter
- Catch 15 Rock type Pokémon for a Kabuto* encounter
- Spin two PokéStops you haven't visited before for a Cranidos* encounter
- Spin two PokéStops you haven't visited before for a Shieldon* encounter
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms for a Lileep* encounter
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms for an Anorith* encounter
- Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms for an Amaura encounter
- Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms for a Tyrunt encounter
- Earn three candy exploring with your Buddy Pokémon for a Tirtouga* encounter
- Earn three candy exploring with your Buddy Pokémon for an Archen* encounter
- Hatch two eggs for an Aerodactyl* encounter
- Hatch four eggs for an Archen* encounter
- Hatch four eggs for a Tirtouga* encounter
- Walk 1KM for five PokéBalls
- Walk 1KM for three Great Balls
- Walk 1KM for two Ultra Balls
- Walk 5KM for a Tyrunt encounter
- Walk 5KM for an Amaura encounter
Timed Research
During Adventure Week 2022, players can complete a limited Timed Research line, Adventure Challenge:
- Walk 5KM for an Incubator
- Walk 10KM for an Incubator
- Walk 25KM for an Incubator
- Spin 50 PokéStops or Gyms for a Tyrunt encounter
- Earn five candy exploring with your Buddy Pokémon for an Amaura encounter
Completion Rewards: three Rare Candy, 2500 Stardust, 5000 XP
Ultra Unlock: Research Day
As part of Pokémon Go Fest 2022, players earned Ultra Unlock rewards for Adventure Week. Included in those rewards is a bonus event, Research Day. On Sunday, June 11 from 11AM to 3PM local time, players can spin PokéStops for limited Field Research tasks to encounter Cranidos* and Shieldon*.
The following Pokémon can be encountered more frequently in the wild during Research Day:
- Diglett*
- Alolan Diglett*
- Geodude*
- Alolan Geodude*
- Onix*
- Rhyhorn*
- Sudowoodo*
- Aron*
- Dwebble*
- Tyrunt
- Amaura
Tyrunt will appear from 11AM to noon and 1PM to 2PM. Amaura will appear from noon to 1PM and 2PM to 3PM.
The event exclusive Field Research tasks players can collect during this time include:
- Battle in a Gym for a Cranidos* encounter
- Battle in a Gym for a Shieldon* encounter
- Battle in a raid for a Cranidos* encounter
- Battle in a raid for a Shieldon* encounter
- Use a Super Effective Charged attack for a Cranidos* encounter
- Use a Super Effective Charged attack for a Shieldon* encounter
- Catch three Rock type Pokémon for a Cranidos* encounter
- Catch three Rock type Pokémon for a Shieldon* encounter
- Catch five Pokémon with Weather Boost for a Cranidos* encounter
- Catch five Pokémon with Weather Boost for a Shieldon* encounter
- Evolve two Rock type Pokémon for a Cranidos* encounter
- Evolve two Rock type Pokémon for a Shieldon* encounter
- Make five Curveball throws for a Cranidos* encounter
- Make five Curveball throws in a row for a Shieldon* encounter
- Make three Curveball throws in a row for a Cranidos* encounter
- Make three Curveball throws in a row for a Shieldon* encounter
- Make five Nice throws for a Cranidos* encounter
- Make five Nice throws for a Shieldon* encounter
- Make three Nice throws in a row for a Cranidos* encounter
- Make three Nice throws in a row for a Shieldon* encounter
- Make three Great throws for a Cranidos* encounter
- Make three Great throws for a Shieldon* encounter
- Make two Great throws in a row for a Cranidos* encounter
- Make two Great throws in a row for a Shieldon* encounter
- Spin two PokéStops or Gyms for a Cranidos* encounter
- Spin two PokéStops or Gyms for a Shieldon* encounter
- Power up Pokémon three times for a Cranidos* encounter
- Power up Pokémon three times for a Shieldon* encounter
- Use three berries to help catch Pokémon for a Cranidos* encounter
- Use three berries to help catch Pokémon for a Shieldon* encounter
- Send two gifts to friends and add a sticker to each for a Cranidos* encounter
- Send two gifts to friends and add a sticker to each for a Shieldon* encounter
- Take a snapshot of a wild Rock type Pokémon for a Cranidos* encounter
- Take a snapshot of a wild Rock type Pokémon for a Shieldon* encounter
Other bonuses
Players can enjoy the following additional bonuses during Adventure Week 2022:
- Double XP for PokéStop spins
- Half hatch distance
- Five times XP on new PokéStop spins
- Increased Adventure Sync rewards (can be claimed on 6-13.)
Questions about Adventure Week in Pokémon Go?
Do you have questions about Adventure Week 2022 in Pokémon Go? Which of the new fossil Pokémon is your favorite: Tyrunt or Amaura? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
