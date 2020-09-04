Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Here's everything you need to know about taking on Mega Charizard Y in Pokémon Go.

What is Mega Charizard Y in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of the Fire type starter from Gen I, Charizard has not one, but two Mega Evolutions. Mega Charizard X is certainly the more interesting of the two thanks to its Dragon typing, but don't count Mega Charizard Y out just yet. This Fire and Flying type Mega Evolution gets a massive stat boost and looks pretty awesome too!

What are the best counters for Mega Charizard Y in Pokémon Go?

As a Fire and Flying type, Mega Charizard Y takes double damage from Water and Electric, and quad damage from Rock. It's capable of dealing Fire, Flying, and Dragon type damage. For this Mega Raid, you'll really want to focus on those Rock type counters.

Rhyperior

Source: The Pokémon Company

The top non-Shadow counter in this Mega Raid is the Rock and Ground type, Rhyperior. As the final evolution of Gen I's Rhyhorn, Candies to evolve and power up Rhyperior were abundant even before considering the events and Community Day it's been featured in. It resists Fire and Flying type attacks while having no weakenesses Mega Charizard Y can exploit. Smack Down and Rock Wrecker is the ideal moveset for this fight, but Stone Edge can work if you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or the Elite TM to spare.

Terrakion

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion is an excellent choice for this Mega Raid. It's a Rock and Fighting type, and so brings no notable weaknesses to the fight and it resists Mega Charizard Y's Fire type attacks. Although a Legendary, it's been in Raids a couple of times now, so many players already have at least one powered up. The moveset you'll want your Terrakion to know is Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Rampardos

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Rock type fossil Pokémon originally discovered in Gen IV's Sinnoh region, Rampardos is one of the best Rock type Pokémon in Pokémon Go, so of course it's an excellent choice for this Mega Raid. It resists Fire and Flying type attacks while taking normal damage from Dragon Claw. Its first stage, Cranidos has been pretty easy to hatch or catch, and it only requires 50 Candies to evolve, so lots of players have at least one or two already powered up. Smack Down and Rock Slide are the moves you'll want your Rampardos to know.

Tyranitar

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Rock and Dark type pseudo-Legendary of Gen II's Johto region, Tyranitar is an obvious choice for this Raid. Not only has Larvitar been readily available in events, including a Community Day, but Tyranitar has been featured in Raids and has always been an important member of any serious player's roster. Like most of the counters here, it resists Fire and Flying type attacks and can deal quad damage with Smack Down and Stone Edge.

Gigalith

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Rock type Gigalith hasn't been in Pokémon Go for too long, so many players don't have one yet, much less one powered up enough to be useful for this Mega Raid. However, benefiting from Trade Evolution and having been boosted during Unova Week, you might have one ready to fight. If so, it will resist Fire and Flying type attacks and deal quad damage with Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Aerodactyl

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Rock and Flying type fossil Pokémon from Gen I, Aerodactyl brings no notable weaknesses to this fight and resists Mega Charizard Y's Fire and Flying type attacks. Having been around since day one and having been featured in many events, most players also have at least a couple in their roster. You'll want any Aerodactyl you bring to this Mega Raid to know Rock Throw and Rock Slide.

Omastar

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another fossil Pokémon from Gen I's Kanto region, Omastar works great in this fight. It's been featured in plenty of events, is easy to catch or hatch, and can even be a Shadow Pokémon, so there's really no good excuse not to have at least one or two in your roster. As a Rock and Water type, it takes half damage from Air Slash and quarter damage from Mega Charizard Y's Fire type attacks. Rock Throw and Rock Slide are the moves you're looking for.

Golem (Alolan or Kantonian)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Whether the Kantonian Rock and Ground type or the Alolan Rock and Electric type, Golem works great against Mega Charizard Y. Not only has Geodude been available since day one, but Alolan Geodude has been super easy to come across since the Alolan variants were added to Pokémon Go. If you're bringing either type of Golem to this Mega Raid, you'll want it to know Rock Throw and Stone Edge.

Landorus

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary Abundance Pokémon, Landorus is a Ground and Flying type who works well in this Raid thanks to its Rock type attacks, Rock Throw and Rock Slide. While it doesn't get STAB from these attacks, its stats more than make up for that. It brings no notable weaknesses or resistances to this fight, but having been in Raids and featured as a reward encounter for the Pokémon Go Battle League, many players have at least one or two in their roster.

Mega Blastoise

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although Water type Pokémon should generally only be back ups against Mega Charizard Y, Mega Blastoise makes an exception to this rule - especially if it's raining. The sheer stat boost Blastoise gets from Mega Evolving earns it a place in the excellent counters. Even better, if you coordinate with your Raiding party to also bring along Water type Pokémon, they will all be boosted by Mega Blastoise. Mega Blastoise takes half damage from Fire type attacks and can take a solid chunk out of Mega Charizard Y's HP with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.

Back ups?

While most players will be able to form at least one party from the best counters, if you're a lower level player, relatively new to the game, or just looking to fill a spot or two, consider these back ups:

Regirock with Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Lunatone with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Solrock with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Aggron with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Archeops with Wing Attack and Ancient Power

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Carracosta with Rock Throw and Ancient Power

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Sudowoodo with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Ancient Power

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Note: Shadow Tyranitar outperforms every other counter in this Mega Raid. Likewise, Shadow Omastar and Shadow Swampert perform at the same level as the Pokémon in the best counters list.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Charizard Y?

Although Mega Charizard Y is one of the easier Mega Raids to beat, that still doesn't mean it's a pushover. With the right moveset, the top counters, and top level players, it's possible to duo, but most players should aim for a Raiding party of four to six.

Sunny/Clear Weather Conditions will boost Mega Charizard Y's Fire type attacks and Windy Weather will boost it's Flying and Dragon type attacks. If you're lucky enough to be Raiding in Partly Cloudy Weather, it will boost your Rock type counters, while Rain will boost your Water types - a boost that stacks on top of the boost from Mega Blastoise.

Questions about taking on Mega Charizard Y in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on this Mega Pokémon? Any tips for fellow trainers? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!