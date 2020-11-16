The following Pokémon have increased spawn rates: Alolan Sandshrew*

Zubat*

Diglett*

Slowpoke*

Magnemite*

Ditto

Porygon*

Hoothoot

Remoraid

Whismur

Lileep*

Anorith*

Cottonee

Foongus

Meltan* Eggs

The following Pokémon can hatch from 5KM Eggs: Nidoran♀*

Nidoran♂*

Slowpoke*

Omanyte*

Kabuto*

Lileep*

Anorith* Raids

The following Pokémon are appearing in Raids: Alolan Vulpix*

Slowpoke*

Magnemite*

Shinx*

Timburr*

Klink*

Walrein

Metagross

Cobalion*

Terrakion*

Virizion* Note: The Swords of Justice, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion, will be available from Monday, November 16, through Tuesday, November 24. Research for the Pokémon HOME celebration event

There are a handful of event exclusive Field Research tasks, as well as an event exclusive Timed Research line for the Pokémon HOME celebration event. The Timed Research line will be rewarding Trainers with up to 150 Mega Pidegot Energy, so you'll definitely want to complete all the steps. Timed Research The following four step Timed Research line is available for one week only. Step One Transfer five Pokémon for ten PokéBalls. Use ten Berries to help catch Pokémon for a Nidoran♀* encounter. Catch ten Pokémon for three Razz Berries. Completion Rewards: Ten Mega Pidgeot Energy, Slowpoke encounter, 500 Stardust. Step Two Evolve three Pokémon for 20 PokéBalls. Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon for a Nidoran♂* encounter. Catch 20 Pokémon for three Pinap Berries. Completion Rewards: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy, Ponyta* encounter, 1,000 Stardust. Step Three Catch ten different species of Pokémon for ten Great Balls. Win two Raids for a Litwick encounter. Catch 30 Pokémon for a Slowpoke* encounter. Completion Rewards: 50 Mega Pidgeot Energy, Absol* encounter, 1,000 Stardust. Step Four Auto Completed for ten Mega Pidgeot Energy. Auto Completed for ten Mega Pidgeot Energy. Auto Completed for ten Mega Pidgeot Energy. Completion Rewards: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy, Gible* encounter, 1,000 Stardust. Field Research The following Field Research tasks will be available from PokéStop and Gym spins for the duration of the Pokémon HOME celebration event: Catch two different species of Pokémon for a Nidoran♀ or Nidoran♂ encounter.

Catch 30 Pokémon for 1,500 Stardust.

Win two Raids for a Slowpoke encounter. Avatar Style Shop