Now that Pokémon Go has been integrated into Pokémon HOME, Niantic is celebrating with a week long event where players can get Shiny Meltan, Shiny Slowpoke, Mega Pidgeot Energy and more. There will be increased spawns, Timed Research, event exclusive Field Research, and Raids to look forward to, and we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this event!
Pokémon HOME celebration event
Pokémon HOME now works with Pokémon Go, allowing Trainers to transfer plenty of Pokémon into the cloud based storage where some can even be transferred into Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. To celebration this integration, Niantic is hosting a week long event beginning Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 8 AM local time and ending Monday, November 23, at 10 PM.
Note: Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Pokémon Encounters for the Pokémon HOME celebration event
As with any event, there will be lots of Pokémon spawning, hatching from Eggs, and featured in Raids. Additionally, Meltan spawning from the Mystery Box will have the potential to be Shiny.
Spawns
The following Pokémon have increased spawn rates:
- Alolan Sandshrew*
- Zubat*
- Diglett*
- Slowpoke*
- Magnemite*
- Ditto
- Porygon*
- Hoothoot
- Remoraid
- Whismur
- Lileep*
- Anorith*
- Cottonee
- Foongus
- Meltan*
Eggs
The following Pokémon can hatch from 5KM Eggs:
Raids
The following Pokémon are appearing in Raids:
- Alolan Vulpix*
- Slowpoke*
- Magnemite*
- Shinx*
- Timburr*
- Klink*
- Walrein
- Metagross
- Cobalion*
- Terrakion*
- Virizion*
Note: The Swords of Justice, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion, will be available from Monday, November 16, through Tuesday, November 24.
Research for the Pokémon HOME celebration event
There are a handful of event exclusive Field Research tasks, as well as an event exclusive Timed Research line for the Pokémon HOME celebration event. The Timed Research line will be rewarding Trainers with up to 150 Mega Pidegot Energy, so you'll definitely want to complete all the steps.
Timed Research
The following four step Timed Research line is available for one week only.
Step One
- Transfer five Pokémon for ten PokéBalls.
- Use ten Berries to help catch Pokémon for a Nidoran♀* encounter.
- Catch ten Pokémon for three Razz Berries.
Completion Rewards: Ten Mega Pidgeot Energy, Slowpoke encounter, 500 Stardust.
Step Two
- Evolve three Pokémon for 20 PokéBalls.
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon for a Nidoran♂* encounter.
- Catch 20 Pokémon for three Pinap Berries.
Completion Rewards: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy, Ponyta* encounter, 1,000 Stardust.
Step Three
- Catch ten different species of Pokémon for ten Great Balls.
- Win two Raids for a Litwick encounter.
- Catch 30 Pokémon for a Slowpoke* encounter.
Completion Rewards: 50 Mega Pidgeot Energy, Absol* encounter, 1,000 Stardust.
Step Four
- Auto Completed for ten Mega Pidgeot Energy.
- Auto Completed for ten Mega Pidgeot Energy.
- Auto Completed for ten Mega Pidgeot Energy.
Completion Rewards: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy, Gible* encounter, 1,000 Stardust.
Field Research
The following Field Research tasks will be available from PokéStop and Gym spins for the duration of the Pokémon HOME celebration event:
- Catch two different species of Pokémon for a Nidoran♀ or Nidoran♂ encounter.
- Catch 30 Pokémon for 1,500 Stardust.
- Win two Raids for a Slowpoke encounter.
Avatar Style Shop
A Pokémon Go event wouldn't be complete without new Avatar Style Shop items. During the week, Trainers can change up their look with the following Avatar Style items:
- Grand Oak's Glasses - free
- Melmetal Down Vest - 200 PokéCoins
- Melmetal Down Jacket - 200 PokéCoins
- Melmetal Shoes - 100 PokéCoins
Mega Pidgeot boosted during the Pokémon HOME celebration event
Additionally, for the duration of the event, Mega Pidgeot will have its CP boosted to level 45. So make sure you complete the Timed Research line and Mega Evolve your Pidgeot to take advantage of this huge bonus!
Questions?
Do you have any questions about the Pokémon HOME celebration event? I know I'm going to be trying for a Shiny Meltan, but what part of the event are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories so you can be fully equipped on your journey to becoming a Pokémon Master!
