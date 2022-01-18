As the Season of Heritage presses on in Pokémon Go, the Power Plant event is almost here! Pokémon that call the Power Plants in Kanto and Kalos home will be appearing in droves and the villainous Team GO Rocket is stirring. We here at iMore have all the details for this exciting new event, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey! What is the Power Plant event in Pokémon Go?

The Power Plant event is the latest event in the Season of Heritage storyline for Pokémon Go. Spark, the leader of Team Instinct has determined that the final lock on the Mysterious Door will require Electric type Pokémon to unlock. He is calling on trainers to catch and battle Pokémon from the Power Plants of Kanto and Kalos, including a Pokémon Go newcomer: Helioptile! However, Spark isn't the only one trying to get through that door. After months of near silence, it would seem Team GO Rocket is invading once again! When is the Power Plant event in Pokémon Go? The Power Plant event will begin on January 19 and run until February 1, 2022. It will be divided into two parts with the second part beginning on January 24. Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk. Wild Pokémon

During the Power Plant event, the following Pokémon will see increased spawns: Pikachu*

Grimer*

Voltorb*

Electrode

Electabuzz*

Jolteon

Porygon*

Trubbish*

Helioptile Raids

The raids for the Power Plant event will be split up into two halves. The first half of the event will run from January 19 through January 24, and the second half will conclude on February 1. In addition to a special lineup of raids, the Legendary raids during the event will feature event exclusive moves. Genesect (Shock Drive) caught during the first half of the event will know the move Techo Blast, while Regice caught during the second half will know Thunder. Part one will feature the following Pokémon in raids: Pikachu* (one star)

Beldum* (one star)

Shinx* (one star)

Blitzle* (one star)

Klink* (one star)

Scyther* (three star)

Typhlosion (three star)

Mawile* (three star)

Druddigon* (three star)

Genesect (Shock Drive) (five star) Part two will feature the following Pokémon in raids: Pikachu* (one star)

Beldum* (one star)

Shinx* (one star)

Blitzle* (one star)

Klink* (one star)

Dewgong (three star)

Piloswine (three star)

Monferno (three star)

Druddigon* (three star)

Regice* (five star) Field Research

During the Power Plant event, players will be able to pick up event exclusive Field Research tasks from PokéStops and Gyms. We don't know what these specific tasks will be yet, but we do know they will reward players with encounters with the following Pokémon: Magnemite*

Voltorb*

Electrike*

Joltik

Helioptile

Alolan Grimer*

Trubbish*

Emolga Team GO Rocket