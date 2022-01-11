Regice is coming back to Legendary Raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win this fight and add Regice to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who are the Legendary Titans and Regice in Pokémon Go?

The Legendary Titans are six golem-like Pokémon with a single type each. The first three, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel were originally encountered in the Hoenn region of Gen III. The fourth, Regigigas, didn't show up until the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, and two more, Regielecki and Regidrago were introduced in the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

In Pokémon Go, Regice is not a particularly impressive Pokémon. It performs okay in the Pokémon Go Battle League, but it's unfortunately a tank. While Pokémon with high defense have strong uses in the core games, Regice is a Legendary and so cannot even be placed in a gym. Still, Regice does have its Shiny form unlocked and can be transferred via Pokémon HOME.

What are the best counters for Regice in Pokémon Go?

As a pure Ice type, Regice takes increased damage from Fighting, Rock, Steel, and Fire type attacks. It is capable of dealing Ice, Ground, Normal, and Fighting type damage. If it is possible to do so safely, coordinate with your fellow Raiders to focus on Fire types with either Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom and you'll be golden. If you cannot coordinate safely or don't have the Mega Energy to spare, there are still plenty of winning teams.

Mega Charizard Y

One of two Mega Evolutions for the original Fire type starter, Mega Charizard Y outperforms every other Pokémon on the list. As a Fire and Flying type, Mega Charizard Y takes reduced damage from Fighting and Ground type attacks and isn't weak against anything Regice can dish out. It also boosts all your other Fire type counters, so, if at all possible, bring your Mega Charizard Y and encourage your fellow Raiders to do the same. Fire Spin and Blast Burn is the moveset you'll want for any Charizard you bring to this fight.

Terrakion

With the introduction of its signature move, Terrakion is now one of the top counters for Regice. One of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion is a Rock and Fighting type, leaving it weak to Ground and Fighting type moves and resisting Normal type. Its been in raids several times over, so most players have had the change to catch at least a couple; however, if you didn't catch one during its most recent run in Raids, you'll need an Elite TM to make it worthy of the top counters. Smack Down and Sacred Sword are the moves you'll want your Terrakion to know for this fight.

Reshiram

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Black, Reshiram is a Dragon and Fire type, so has the same weakness to Earthquake as Mega Charizard X. It's also had very limited availability, having been released during a global pandemic prior to Remote Raid Passes, so many players don't even have one, much less the Candy to power it up. Still, if you have Reshiram, it will perform well in this Raid. Fire Fang and Overheat are the moves you'll want your Reshiram to know.

Mega Charizard X

Although Mega Charizard Y is preferred, Mega Charizard X is still an excellent counter here. As a Fire and Dragon type, it loses the resistances Mega Charizard Y has and takes increased damage from the Ground type move Earthquake, so definitely prioritize Y over X if you can. Fire Spin and Blast Burn is the ideal moveset for any Charizard in this fight.

Metagross

A pseudo-Legendary originally discovered in the Hoenn region of Gen III, Metagross performs quite well against Regice in a vaccum. It takes reduced damage from Ice and Normal attacks, while taking super effective damage from Earthquake. If you cannot coordinate the use of either Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom, you likely have multiple Metagross thanks to Community Day and other events. Eventually, Mega Metagross or one of the other Steel type Mega Pokémon will be unlocked, meaning Metagross will be far more useful against Regice. If you are bringing Metagross, you'll want it to know Bullet Punch and its Community Day exclusive move, Meteor Mash.

Mega Aerodactyl

For a Rock based offensive, Mega Aerodactyl is the only Mega option available so far. This Rock and Flying type is far from my top choice for countering Regice, because it is weak to Ice type moves; however, if you're sure the Regice you're fighting doesn't have Ice type moves, Mega Aerodactyl resists Ground and Normal type damage. Rock Throw and Rock Slide are the moves you'll want your Mega Aerodactyl to know and you'll want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party to make the most of the Rock type Mega Boost if it is safe to do so.

Mega Houndoom

A dark and Fire type Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region of Gen II, Houndoom's Mega Evolved form will boost Fire types on the field, and deal super effective damage against the Ice Titan with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower. However, Mega Houndoom isn't likely to last long because it takes double damage from Fighting and Ground type moves. If you're lucky enough to face a Regice with only Ice moves, it takes reduced damage from those.

Chandelure

The haunted chandelier from the Unova region, Chandelure is one of the best Fire and Ghost types in the game and a great counter for the Ice Titan. Chandelure takes reduced damage from all of Regice's moves except Earthquake and, with Fire Spin and Overheat, it will melt Regice quickly, especially when boosted by either Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom. Its first stage, Litwick has been featured in a number of events, including both 2020 and 2019's Halloween Events, so lots of players have entire teams of Chandelure already powered up.

Conkeldurr

Conkeldurr, a Fighting type originally encountered in the Unova region, is another great counter for Regice. As a pure Fighting type, it has no relevant weaknesses or resistances. Conkeldurr is also readily available, with its first stage having been featured in Raids, Eggs, and events, and benefiting from Trade Evolution. Counter and Dynamic Punch are the moves you'll want your Conkeldurr to know for this Raid.

Moltres

One of the Legendary birds of Kanto, Moltres performs very well in this Raid. As a Fire and Flying type, it resists Ground and Fighting type attacks, while having no weaknesses Regice can exploit. Moltres is also very obtainable, having been in Raids several times, plenty of events, and even Giovanni's line up of Shadow Pokémon. The ideal moveset for Moltres in this fight is Fire Spin and Overheat.

Blaziken

Gen III's Fire type starter, Blaziken performs well against Regice. As a Fire and Fighting type, Blaziken takes increased damage from Ground type moves, while resisting Ice type damage. It's also been featured in a number of events, including a Community Day, so most players have had the chance to add Blaziken to their roster. If you are bringing one to this fight, you'll want Counter and Blast Burn. If paired with a Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom, the fast move Fire Spin is also a good option.

Darmanitan

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Darmanitan is a Pokémon with four different forms, including two Regional Variants found only in the Galar region of Gen VIII. The standard Unovan form is the one you'll want for fighting the Ice Titan. As a pure Fire type, it takes half damage from Ice but double damage from Ground. Darumaka, its first stage is fairly common and only requires 50 Candy to evolve, so Darmanitan is very accessible. Fire Fang and Overheat are the moves you'll want it to know.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Emboar with Low Kick and Blast Burn

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Focus Blast

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Entei with Fire Spin and Overheat

Victini with Quick Attack and V-Create

Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb

Mega Lopunny with Low Kick and Focus Blast

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Flareon with Fire Spin and Overheat

Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Fire Blast

Sirfetch'd with Counter and Close Combat

Delphox with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Machamp with Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Fire Blast

Shadow Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Shadow Magmortar with Fire Spin and Fire Punch

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Flamethrower

Shadow Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Note: Shadow Metagross, Shadow Moltres, Shadow Machamp, and Shadow Entei outperform every Pokémon in the best counters list except Mega Charizard Y. If you can coordinate the use of either Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom, they will boost other Fire types, making them perform even better; while Mega Aerodactyl will boost Rock types sharing the field, and Mega Lopunny will boost Fighting types.

How many players does it take to beat Regice in Pokémon Go?

With the best possible counters, three high level players can take out Regice alone; however, if you're lacking the best counters or are a lower level, you should try for four or five Trainers.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Snow will boost Regice's Ice type moves and your Steel type counters.

Sunny/Clear weather will boost Regice's Ground type attacks, as well as your Fire type counters.

Partly Cloudy weather will boost Regice's Normal type attacks, as well as your Rock type counters.

Cloudy weather will boost Regice's Fighting type moves, as well as your Fighting type counters.

Questions about taking on Regice in Pokémon Go?

