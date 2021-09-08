The Season of Mischief has brought back the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go! From September 8 through 13, 2021, you can catch, battle, and research Psychic type Pokémon, including Inkay and Malamar who are making their Pokémon Go debut. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go! And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey! What is the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go? An event focused entirely on Psychic type Pokémon, the Psychic Spectacular is an annual event in Pokémon Go. This year, it begins on September 8 and will conclused on September 13. During the event, many Psychic type Pokémon will take over spawns and raids, and Inkay will make it's Pokémon Go debut. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Spawns

The following Pokémon have increased spawns during the event: Abra*

Slowpoke*

Drowzee*

Natu*

Wobbuffet*

Baltoy*

Woobat*

Gothita

Solosis

Elgyem

Inkay Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk. Inkay!!! Source: The Pokémon Company Inkay and its evolution Malamar were first discovered in the Kalos region of Gen VI. These Psychic and Dark type squids have a special evolution method that requires holding your phone upside down in order to evolve. While that sounds a little silly, this is the same method of evolution for Inkay in the core games. In addition to making its Pokémon Go debut, Inkay is also featured in Snapshot Surprises, so make sure to take snapshots of your Pokémon, so you have enough Candy to evolve Malamar! Raids

The following Pokémon are appearing in Raids during the event: Staryu* (one star)

Chimecho* (one star)

Bronzor* (one star)

Espurr (one star)

Inkay (one star)

Alolan Raichu* (three star)

Wobbuffet* (three star)

Medicham (three star)

Metagross (three star) Timed Research