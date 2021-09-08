The Season of Mischief has brought back the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go! From September 8 through 13, 2021, you can catch, battle, and research Psychic type Pokémon, including Inkay and Malamar who are making their Pokémon Go debut. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go! And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go?
An event focused entirely on Psychic type Pokémon, the Psychic Spectacular is an annual event in Pokémon Go. This year, it begins on September 8 and will conclused on September 13. During the event, many Psychic type Pokémon will take over spawns and raids, and Inkay will make it's Pokémon Go debut.
Spawns
The following Pokémon have increased spawns during the event:
- Abra*
- Slowpoke*
- Drowzee*
- Natu*
- Wobbuffet*
- Baltoy*
- Woobat*
- Gothita
- Solosis
- Elgyem
- Inkay
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Inkay!!!
Inkay and its evolution Malamar were first discovered in the Kalos region of Gen VI. These Psychic and Dark type squids have a special evolution method that requires holding your phone upside down in order to evolve. While that sounds a little silly, this is the same method of evolution for Inkay in the core games.
In addition to making its Pokémon Go debut, Inkay is also featured in Snapshot Surprises, so make sure to take snapshots of your Pokémon, so you have enough Candy to evolve Malamar!
Raids
The following Pokémon are appearing in Raids during the event:
- Staryu* (one star)
- Chimecho* (one star)
- Bronzor* (one star)
- Espurr (one star)
- Inkay (one star)
- Alolan Raichu* (three star)
- Wobbuffet* (three star)
- Medicham (three star)
- Metagross (three star)
Timed Research
During the event, Professor Willow needs your help to complete the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research line for encounters with Psychic type Pokémon, TMs, and more!
Step One
- Catch ten Psychic type Pokémon for 500 XP
- Transfer ten Pokémon for ten PokéBalls
- Spin a PokéStop or Gym for 500 Stardust
Completion Rewards: Abra* encounter, ten Razz Berries, 500 XP
Step Two
- Power up Pokémon five times for ten Ultra Balls
- Catch 20 Pokémon for five Pinap Berries
- Make five Great Throws for a Fast TM
Completion Rewards: Ralts* encounter, ten Great Balls, 500 Stardust
Step Three
- Hatch an Egg for a Bronzor* encounter
- Evolve two Psychic type Pokémon for a Solosis encounter
- Earn a Candy with your Buddy Pokémon for 1,000 Stardust
Completion Rewards: Girafarig encounter, five Revives, 500 XP
Step Four
- Send five Gifts to Friends for a Charge TM
- Use 15 Berries to catch Pokémon for a Xatu encounter
- Battle in the Pokémon Go Battle League two times fora Meditite* encounter
Completion Rewards: Starmie encounter, Incense, 500 XP
Step Five
- Battle in a Raid for five Hyper Potions
- Make five Nice Curveball throws in a row for a Baltoy encounter
- Use an Incense for a Lure Module
Completion Rewards: Inkay encounter, 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP
Field Research
During the event, players can spin PokéStops and Gyms for the following event exclusive Field Research tasks:
- Catch ten Psychic type Pokémon for an Abra, Drowzee, or Baltoy encounter
- Earn three Candy with your Buddy Pokémon for a Woobat enocunter
- Evolve Inkay for an Inkay encounter
- Make three Nice Curveball throws in a row for 500 Stardust
- Make seven Nice Curveball throws in a row for 1,000 Stardust
- Make seven Great Curveball throws in a row for 1,500 Stardust
If you're looking for help making Curveball throws, be sure to check out our Curveball guide!
Questions about the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go?
Do you have any questions about the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow trainers? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our on going coverage of the Season of Mischief and Hoopa's antics!
