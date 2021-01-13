Pokemon Go HoennSource: Niantic

What you need to know

  • The next region featured in Pokémon Go will be the Hoenn Region.
  • Trainers will have six days to encounter many Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region.
  • There will be many rewards for players who can complete Timed Research, Field Research, and a Collection Challenge.

As we get closer to the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, Niantic is gearing up with another region spotlight event. From Tuesday, January 19 through Sunday, January 24, 2021, Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region will be taking over Pokémon Go.

Trainers will have access to Timed Research that will reward Kyogre Candy, Groudon Candy, PokéBalls, and more. Trainers who complete the entire Timed Research line will earn an encounter with Rayquaza who knows the event exclusive move Hurricane. Additionally, Metang evolved into Metagross during the event will have the previous Community Day exclusive move, Meteor Mash. There will also be a free bundle of Remote Raid passes in the PokéShop.

The following Pokémon will see increased spawn rates:

  • Treecko
  • Torchic
  • Mudkip
  • Taillow
  • Loudred
  • Nosepass
  • Aron
  • Meditite
  • Roselia
  • Carvanha
  • Numel
  • Baltoy

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:

The following Pokémon will be taking over Raids:

Event exclusive Field Research will reward players with Stardust and encounters with the following Pokémon:

  • Treecko
  • Torchic
  • Mudkip
  • Aron
  • Plusle
  • Minun
  • Wailmer

The Hoenn-themed Collection Challenge will reward players for catching:

  • Treecko
  • Torchic
  • Mudkip
  • Nincada
  • Nosepass
  • Aron
  • Plusle
  • Minun
  • Bagon

Are you excited to return to the Hoenn region as we lead up to the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event? Which Hoenn region Pokémon are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

