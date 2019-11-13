Although Pokémon Go has always been at least a couple of generations behind the core Pokémon games, it has also had small tie-ins when new core games have been released. When Pokémon Sun and Moon introduced regional variants, Pokémon Go introduced those variants, although Gen VII has still not reached the game. When Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee were released, both games were used to introduce a brand new Pokémon, Meltan, and its evolution, Melmetal. It was long suspected that Pokémon Go would also be celebrating the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield with something fun for players. So it came as no surprise when dataminers uncovered Galarian Regional Variants hiding in Pokémon Go's code. Things got even more interesting with the leak and datamining of Pokémon Sword and Shield. The ambitious players over at The Silph Road have combed through every stitch of Sword and Shield to combine that with what we already knew would be included in Pokémon Go and we're here to break down exactly what this means for you! What are regional variants?

Introduced in Gen VII, the Alolan region was based on the tropical islands of Hawaii. Because of the drastic climate differences between these islands, existing Pokémon species evolved in different manners. Pokémon that players have known since Gen I were showing up with some pretty significant differences. For example, Exeggcutor, a thick palm tree with many faces in the place of coconuts, was now a massive tree over five times the height of a normal Exeggcutor. Even better, the Alolan Exeggcutor was no longer a Grass and Psychic-type but rather a Grass and Dragon-type! Initially only using 18 Pokémon (several of which are from the same evolutionary lines) and only using Gen I Pokémon, this experiment gave players different faces for familiar Pokémon, and it was a huge success. As a result, the latest core Pokémon games, Pokémon Sword and Shield, will have a whole slew of its own regional variants. Which Pokémon have regional variants in Pokémon Sword and Shield?