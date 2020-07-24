As is tradition with Pokémon GO Fest events, Ultra Unlock bonuses are rewards players can earn for everyone by completing challenges. Throughout day one of Pokémon GO Fest 2020, Trainers will have over 30 global challenges tied to the Rotating Habitats . Every eight challenges that are completed by players around the world will unlock one additional Ultra Unlock event week for a total of three events.

The second of the Ultra Unlock Bonuses is Enigma Week. If Trainers around the globe are able to complete eight challenges, all Pokémon Go players will be rewarded with an entire week of mysterious and enigmatic Pokémon. What can we expect from Enigma Week?

If Trainers complete 16 global challenges, they will unlock Enigma Week. This week will focus on some of the most mysterious Pokémon, such as Elgyem, Unown, and Deoxys! If unlocked, Enigma Week will run from Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1 PM PST to Friday, August 14, 2020.

So far, we know this week will include:

Staryu, Jigglypuff, Clefairy, Lunatone, Solrock, Baltoy, Bronzor and Elgyem will spawn in the wild.

Cleffa, Igglybuff, Lunatone, Solrock, and Elgyem will hatch from 7 KM Eggs.

Bronzong, Claydol, Elgyem, and Unown U, L, T, R, and A will be featured in Raids.

Deoxys will be in Five Star Raids.

Shiny Staryu and Shiny Deoxys will be introduced.

However, once this week is unlocked, there will surely be more details.

