- Tweetbot has been updated to add support for macOS Big Sur and Apple silicon.
Developer Tapbots today updated the popular Mac Twitter app, Tweetbot. A free update for existing users, the release adds support for macOS Big Sur and Apple's new M1-powered Macs.
Tapbots says that we can also look forward to the usual array of bug fixes but the release notes don't go into detail about what they might be. Still, any bug fix is a good bug fix!
What's New
- Support for Big Sur and M1 Macs
- Bug fixes
While the M1 support won't mean much for those of us running Intel Macs, the improved support for macOS Big Sur will benefit everyone. There's even a new icon that better matches the Big Sur aesthetic, too.
Tweetbot is now a universal app, meaning it will take full advantage of the power offered by Apple silicon on those blazing fast new Macs. Existing users can get the new universal Tweetbot for free from the App Store now, while new users can pick it up for $9.99.
