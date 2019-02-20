The Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac mechanical keyboard is down to $99.99 on Amazon. This keyboard sells for around $120 when not on sale. This is the first price drop we've seen on it since Black Friday.

The Model S is specifically designed to be compatible with Mac computers. It uses German-engineered Cherry MX Blue mechanical switches. It has laser-etched key caps that won't fade and special media keys that let you adjust brightness, volume, play/pause, and more. It has two USB 2.0 ports that allow you to sync and charge your iPhone and other USB compatible devices. Five-key rollover means it won't leave behind keys if you're a fast typer. Users give it 4.1 stars based on over 1,300 reviews.

