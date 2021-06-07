Apple has taken the wraps off of its latest version of tvOS for the Apple TV at WWDC 2021. In addition to the usual bug fixes and performance improvements, Apple is introducing several new features designed to enhance tvOS navigation, audio, sharing, and HomeKit controls this year. Here's everything new coming to your TV later this fall. Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas. While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.



HomePod mini default audio

One of the best features of the original HomePod — the ability to act as the default speaker for Apple TV, is coming to HomePod mini this fall. By setting the HomePod mini as a default speaker, owners of the Apple TV4K will be able to enjoy high-quality sound for all Apple TV apps and games without having to dive into Control Center or AirPlay settings each time. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Spatial Audio

Sticking with audio, tvOS 15 will support Spatial Audio for select movies and shows. Spatial Audio creates a private, virtual surround sound-like experience that considers your position in relation to your TV while wearing compatible headphones. Currently, Spatial Audio works with the AirPods Pro, as well as the AirPods Max, and compatible content will be available through sources like the Apple TV app. SharePlay and Shared with You

One of WWDC 2021's main themes was enhancing social experiences across various apps, and the Apple TV is also getting in on the action in tvOS 15. Found in tvOS 15's Control Center, SharePlay allows users to watch movies, tv shows, and listen to music in FaceTime groups with playback syncing up for everyone. Over in the Apple TV+ app, a new Shared with You section incorporates content shared by your favorite contacts through messages, email, and more. In addition to being a convenient way to see everything shared in one place, the Apple TV puts your contacts picture right underneath the suggestion so you can continue the conversation once you check out the latest show or movie. Siri media commands

Siri is also getting a significant upgrade in tvOS 15 with a new ability to summon movies and shows on-demand through the HomePod mini. Phrases such as "Hey Siri — watch the latest episode of Ted Lasso" will beam the video right on the Apple TV, potentially turning on your TV and setting it to the correct input automatically on sets equipped with HDMI-CEC. HomeKit

Like in last year's tvOS 14, HomeKit cameras are getting some love again in tvOS 15. The most significant change is the ability to view multiple cameras at once in a handy grid view. You can access the new camera overview directly from Control Center on your TV as well as through a new grid button displayed on the fullscreen camera view. HomeKit Secure Video-enabled cameras also get the ability to send activity alerts right on the big screen like HomeKit video doorbells in tvOS 14. When a HomeKit camera detects motion, a picture-in-picture notification window will appear on top of any active app, and you can access a fullscreen view with a click of the Siri Remote.