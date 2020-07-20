Apple Power Macintosh 6100 CaptureSource: Martin Noble

What you need to know

  • Sometimes you don't know what you want until you see it.
  • You didn't know you wanted to see a video about Mac startup chimes, did you?
  • But you did. And you wanted to hear some crash chimes as well, right?

Last week I shared a video of every version of macOS being installed and I didn't expect creator Martin Nobel to be outdone. But he was. And it took just a few days for it to happen.

Turns out, he actually outdid himself.

Behold, a video showing every startup and crash chime you could ever want to hear from a Mac.

In 2014 I made a video depicting all the Mac Startup and Crash Chimes. Now with macOS Big Sur providing a brand new boot chime for the latest Macs, and learning some crash sounds that have never been addressed, here's a new updated video containing all Mac startup and crash chimes.

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate how amazing all the sounds from a Power Macintosh 6100 must have been back in the day?

Wowzers!