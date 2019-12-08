Orders for the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are set to begin on December 10th, according to an email that Apple sent out to customers last night. The email teases that "the wait is almost over" and that both products will be "available to order December 10". For those who really want to make sure they get their order in immediately, the email even has a "Save the date" link that will add an event to your calendar.

No further details about configuration pricing have been released. We do know that the new Mac Pro pricing will start at $5,999 while the Pro Display XDR will start at $4,999, details that Apple had announced when it revealed the products at WWDC 2019.

The $5,999 base configuration features an 8-core Intel Xeon processor, a 256 GB SSD, and 32GB of RAM. Since the new Mac Pro is a modular system the computer can be upgraded all the way to a 28-core CPU, 4 GPUs, and 1.5 TB of RAM, but details about how pricing breaks down with any configuration other than the base model have not yet been released. Like most other Mac releases, we will have to wait until the product is available to find out how much the top configuration, albeit any configuration, will cost.

The Pro Display XDR's base price of $4,999 can be upgraded in a few ways as well. For $1,000, customers will be able to add the "nano-texture" coating which is supposed to reduce glare without losing color. The Pro Stand, which allows you to adjust the height, tilt, and angle of the display, will cost $999. For customers looking for a different way to mount the Pro Display XDR, Apple will be offering a VESA mount for $199.

It is unclear when orders placed on December 10th will arrive for customers, but we can all be happy that we finally have a release date, even if Apple's definition of "coming this fall" means 11 days before the Winter Solstice.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.