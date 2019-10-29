AirPods Pro being wornSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • AirPods Pro go on sale October 30.
  • Some YouTubers were given early access.
  • Early unboxing and impressions videos are now online.

Apple announced AirPods Pro yesterday with the earbuds going on sale tomorrow. That didn't give reviewers long to test them but the first few YouTube videos are starting to roll onto YouTube already.

We'll be updating this post with any new videos as they are uploaded, but there should be enough to get your teeth into for now.

SuperSaf

iJustine

MKBHD

It's still early days but the first round of impressions sound – pun intended! – positive. We'll know more when we've had a chance to test AirPods Pro for ourselves.

Do you have AirPods winging their way to you for tomorrow's release? Hit us up in the comments and let us know whether these initial impressions change your opinion on them, too.