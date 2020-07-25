A new trailer for For All Mankind appears to have accidentally leaked on IMDb, revealing our first look at season 2.

As spotted by MacRumors:

A trailer for the second season of Apple Original series "For All Mankind" has today been shared on IMDb, but it has not yet been officially released by Apple.

You can view the new trailer here.

As MacRumors notes, Apple has been very deliberate about announcing its own shows, recommissioned seasons and trailer through its own Apple TV+ website, making it highly likelt this was shared by accident.

The first season of For All Mankind charted an alternate timeline in which the Space Race never ended. Season 2 shows off some very exciting fighter jet combat, as well as what looks to be space warfare, starring people with guns on the moon. If that's the case, then it sounds like season 2 will certainly be an exciting watch.