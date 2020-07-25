What you need to know
- A new Apple TV+ trailer just leaked on IMDb.
- It reveals the first look at 'For All Mankind' season 2.
- It depicts a heightened space conflict with the Soviet Union.
A new trailer for For All Mankind appears to have accidentally leaked on IMDb, revealing our first look at season 2.
A trailer for the second season of Apple Original series "For All Mankind" has today been shared on IMDb, but it has not yet been officially released by Apple.
You can view the new trailer here.
As MacRumors notes, Apple has been very deliberate about announcing its own shows, recommissioned seasons and trailer through its own Apple TV+ website, making it highly likelt this was shared by accident.
The first season of For All Mankind charted an alternate timeline in which the Space Race never ended. Season 2 shows off some very exciting fighter jet combat, as well as what looks to be space warfare, starring people with guns on the moon. If that's the case, then it sounds like season 2 will certainly be an exciting watch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Code found within macOS Big Sur points to future Macs with Face ID
A new report from 9to5Mac indicates that code found within the macOS Big Sur betas points to Apple bringing Face ID to the Mac.
'Fireball,' a new documentary from Werner Herzog, to premiere on Apple TV+
Apple has announced that it has landed "Fireball," a new documentary from Werner Herzog and professor Clive Oppenheimer.
Apple to donate proceeds from John Lewis documentary to museums
Proceeds from the documentary will be donated to the National Civil Rights Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Protect your iPhone 11's screen from day one with a screen protector!
Anytime you buy a new iPhone, it's best to put a screen protector on from the start.