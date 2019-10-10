Apple Music suddenly has found itself with a lot of competition on Apple TV. Spotify just made the leap from AirPlay to tvOS. And today Amazon Music has as well.
And, well, that's it. You can now download it on your Apple TV (so long as it's running tvOS 12.0, which it should be) and enjoy full-screen music (OK, the music still comes out of the speakers, but you know what we mean) on a TV the way it was intended.
From Amazon's blog post announcing things:
Starting today, customers can download the Amazon Music app from the App Store for Apple TV and get access to stream millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, including access to a wide range of global playlists like Pop Culture, which highlights the most buzzworthy songs across the current pop music landscape, and Rap Rotation, Amazon Music's new home for hip-hop in heavy rotation.
Amazon Music listeners using Apple TV will also be able to browse and search for music from their favorite artists, access all purchased and imported music available in their "My Music" library, and follow along with scrolling lyrics to their favorite music within the app.
"We believe that listeners should be able to stream music simply and easily on any device they choose," said Karolina Joynathsing, director of business development for Amazon Music. "With that in mind, our aim has been to bring listeners more ways to enjoy their favorite music. We're thrilled to bring the Amazon Music app to Apple TV customers across the globe."
And you can still back out of things and fire up the excellent Apple TV screensavers to watch brilliant high-definition views from space, or underwater, or above a city, all while listening to the soothing sounds of Swedish death metal.
Or maybe that's just me.
Amazon Music is available now on Apple TV in the United States, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Japan and India.
