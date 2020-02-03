Apple's first comedy series, "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet", is set to debut on Apple TV+ on in just four days. Ahead of its release, the company has debuted a first look at the series on its Apple TV YouTube channel.

"Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game—they happen in the office."

Titled "Banquet - First Look", the video features behind the scenes interviews with the cast of the show, including Rob McElhenney who executive produces and stars in the series. It also features interviews with the rest of the ensemble cast which includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicadao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.

As Apple describes it, "'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' is a live-action comedy series that follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game." It comes from the minds of Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, as well as others who have worked on the popular series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia".

"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on February 7, 2020, and will feature nine half-hour episodes that will be available in their entirety at launch. It is the first comedy series to be featured on Apple TV+ and has already been renewed for a second season.

Check out the first look below.