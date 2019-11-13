What you need to know
- Apple has debuted a new trailer for its original series "Servant".
- "Jericho" shows how the doll who stars in the series was made.
- "Servant" will start streaming on Apple TV+ on November 28th.
Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming original series "Servant". Titled "Jericho", the trailer shows how the doll who finds its way into a Philadelphia couple's home was "made with love" by an older gentleman and then cared for by the mother.
"Servant" is the first thriller that is scheduled to be released on Apple TV+ on November 28th. It is produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan and according to the trailer's description:
Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
This is the tenth trailer or clip Apple has released for the series. You can watch all of them on the Apple TV YouTube channel in its own playlist.
