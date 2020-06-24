Apple has released the official trailer for its upcoming drama series 'Little Voice'. The trailer showcases one of the songs from the series and introduces us for the first time to the show's characters.

'Little Voice' features original music from Sara Bareilles and is produced by Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, and Emmy Award-winner J.J. Abrams. The series is a coming-of-age drama that follows the story of musical artist Bess King, played by Brittany O'Grady, in New York City.

"From Emmy Award-winner J.J. Abrams, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, Little Voice is a new coming-of-age drama series featuring original music from Sara Bareilles. A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, "Little Voice" follows Bess King, a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues."

Apple says that the series is about "finding your authentic voice—and the courage to use it."

'Little Voice' is set to begin streaming on Apple TV+ on July 10. You can watch the official trailer for the series below: