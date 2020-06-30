Apple has released the official trailer for 'Boys State', a documentary focused on a political mock exercise in Texas that won the Grand Jury Prize for documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

The film follows the story of a thousand Texas high school seniors who attempt to build their own state government as part of an annual mock-exercise program. It specifically follows the story of a handful of students who get immersed in the race of running for governor.

"The sensational winner of the Grand Jury Prize for documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival, Boys State is a wildly entertaining and continually revealing immersion into a week-long annual program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors gather for an elaborate mock exercise: building their own state government. Filmmakers Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine closely track the escalating tensions that arise within a particularly riveting gubernatorial race, training their cameras on unforgettable teenagers like Ben, a Reagan-loving arch-conservative who brims with confidence despite personal setbacks, and Steven, a progressive-minded child of Mexican immigrants who stands by his convictions amidst the sea of red. In the process, they have created a complex portrait of contemporary American masculinity, as well as a microcosm of our often dispiriting national political divisions that nevertheless manages to plant seeds of hope.

The film is presented by Apple and A24 who are working on multiple projects for Apple's streaming service.

"The film is directed and produced by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss through their Mile End Films. The film's executive producers are Laurene Powell Jobs, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan Silberberg and Nicole Stott. Shannon Dill serves as co-executive producer. The filmmaking team includes editor Jeff Gilbert, director of photography Thorsten Thielow and composer T. Griffin."

You can watch the full trailer for 'Boys State' below: