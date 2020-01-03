What you need to know
- Apple shared a first look at "Visible: Out on Television."
- The show will be a five-part documentary.
- It lands on February 14.
Apple has shared a first look video for its upcoming five-part documentary series, "Visible: Out on Television."
The show will arrive on Apple TV+ on February 14, although it isn't clear whether all five parts will be available on day one.
From Emmy-nominated filmmakers Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave, and executive producers Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz, Visible: Out on Television investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television. Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, the docuseries is narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe. Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.
The show will feature interviews with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Apple TV+'s own Oprah.
The docuseries features never-before-seen interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and dozens more.
Subscribers to Apple TV+ will be able to watch "Visible: Out on Television" next month. If you aren't already a subscriber you can sign up for $4.99 per month while those buying new Apple hardware including iPhones and iPads will receive a free year, too.
