What you need to know
- Apple TV+ show "Visible: Out on Television" has a new clip video.
- The video tells a story through multiple clips of different people.
- "Visible: Out on Television" is now available on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has shared a new clips video for "Visible: Out on Television" and you can watch it right now. The video features multiple celebrities as they tell a combined story via clips from interviews.
The show is a "five-part documentary series that explores the evolution of LGBTQ representation on TV" and all five episodes of "Visible: Out on Television" are now available for Apple TV+ subscribers to watch. After watching the latest promo video, that's exactly what you're going to want to do.
Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry. The docuseries features never-before-seen interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and dozens more. Visible: Out on Television is directed and executive produced by Ryan White (Ask Dr. Ruth, The Case Against 8, The Keepers). Jessica Hargrave, Wilson Cruz and Wanda Sykes also serve as executive producers.
The show includes some of the biggest names on the planet including Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and many more. If you're an Apple TV+ subscriber we'd definitely recommend taking this show for a spin.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
