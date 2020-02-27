Apple TV+ has shared a new clips video for "Visible: Out on Television" and you can watch it right now. The video features multiple celebrities as they tell a combined story via clips from interviews.

The show is a "five-part documentary series that explores the evolution of LGBTQ representation on TV" and all five episodes of "Visible: Out on Television" are now available for Apple TV+ subscribers to watch. After watching the latest promo video, that's exactly what you're going to want to do.