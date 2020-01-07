Apple TV+ will be the newest streamer to hawk its wares at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour 2020, which kicks off the year's upcoming TV season at The Langham in Pasadena Tuesday morning. The Apple TV+ announcements will close out the 12-day event at the start of a year that will be defined by unprecedented competition in the streaming television market.

The report notes that Apple is joining Amazon Prime Video and Hulu at the event, the first time it has attended. There are no details as to what Apple may or may not announce, however, the report speculates that it might be one of Apple's announced but little known upcoming series, for example Mythic Quest. Other candidates include Little America and Visible: Out on Television.

Whilst Apple TV+ got off to a strong start at launch on November 1, its momentum and subsequent hype amongst users seems to have died off a bit. Last week, Apple added just 74 minutes of content to the service, with only one new episode of Servant and one new episode of Truth Be Told going to air. All of Apple's big hitters including The Morning Show and For All Mankind have wrapped up their first seasons already. Indeed, there's a good chance that anyone who has made an effort to keep on top of all of Apple TV+'s offerings might well have exhausted its entire content library, which let's face it, isn't great.

Hopefully, Apple is indeed planning to announce some new content for Apple TV+. More importantly, let's hope it gets pushed live soon.