Apple is considering extending its Apple TV+ free trial offer according to a new report. Buyers of new Apple hardware get a free year of Apple TV+ access, with the first of those set to expire at the end of October.

Apple TV+ would normally cost $4.99 per month, but anyone who bought an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV after September 10, 2019, received a full year of Apple TV+ service. Those people will see their year come to an end at the end of October this year. Apple TV+ went live on November 1, 2019.

But, according to Bloomberg, Apple is considering allowing new buyers of hardware to get another extension. But it's likely to be shorter than the year offered last time around.

The Cupertino, California-based company launched TV+ last year for $4.99 a month, but many customers are still on a free year of service that comes with the purchase of an Apple product. The first trial accounts will expire just weeks after the next iPhones are set to debut in October. The company is considering keeping a free access offer to lure new subscribers but with a reduced period of time, the people said.

That will be good news for those who are wondering whether to begin paying the $4.99 per month subscription fee come November, or let their access lapse. With Apple TV+ constantly picking up new deals, shows, and movies that isn't an easy decision to make right now.