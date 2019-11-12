Apple has held a premiere for its upcoming Apple TV+ show Truth Be Told in Los Angeles, California. The event was held at The Samuel Goldwyn Theater in LA.

In attendance were Executive Producer Reese Witherspoon, Executive Producer and Writer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, and Executive Producer and star Octavia Spencer, as well as Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Michael Beach and Lizzy Caplan.

The Apple TV+ summary of the story states: