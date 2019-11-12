What you need to know
- Apple has held a premiere for its upcoming Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told.
- It was held at The Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, CA.
- Three episodes will be released on December 6 and weekly thereafter.
Apple has held a premiere for its upcoming Apple TV+ show Truth Be Told in Los Angeles, California. The event was held at The Samuel Goldwyn Theater in LA.
In attendance were Executive Producer Reese Witherspoon, Executive Producer and Writer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, and Executive Producer and star Octavia Spencer, as well as Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Michael Beach and Lizzy Caplan.
The Apple TV+ summary of the story states:
Descend into the world of true-crime podcasts. New evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a media sensation. Aaron Paul stars as the man she may have wrongfully put behind bars.
As stated in the press release, three episodes of Truth Be Told will be available at release on December 6, with weekly episodes continuing to roll out on Friday after that.
This is the second Apple TV+ venture Reese Witherspoon has put her hand to, also co-starring in The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell.
Truth Be Told: December 6
Apple TV+
Catch the first three episodes of Truth Be Told on December 6, then every Friday after.
Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
