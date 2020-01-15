What you need to know Apple has announced three new Apple TV+ originals.

All three will premiere at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival.

SXSW will be hosted in Austin, Texas from March 13th to the 22nd.

In a press release today, Apple has announced that it will be premiering three new Apple TV+ originals at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival. The company says that all three projects - "Beastie Boys Story", "Central Park", and "Home - have been selected for special screenings at the event and that all will premiere soon afterward on Apple TV+. The only film to premiere at the event is "Beastie Boys Story", a documentary from Spike Jonze that will focus on the personal story behind the band. After its debut at SXSW and a limited IMAX release on April 3rd, the film will be available on Apple TV+ on April 24th.

"A new nonfiction film from Grammy Award-winning Beastie Boys members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz and Academy Award-winning director Spike Jonze. A special cut of the documentary feature will open exclusively in select IMAX Theatres for a limited engagement April 3, before premiering globally on Apple TV+ on April 24. Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, and their former grandfather, filmmaker Spike Jonze."

The second original to premiere is "Central Park", an animated musical series from some of the minds and talent behind Bob's Burgers and Frozen. The series, which focuses on a group of caretakers who save New York's beloved park, is backed by a powerhouse of voices like Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, and Tituss Burgess.

"From Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard ("Bob's Burgers"), executive producer Nora Smith ("Bob's Burgers") and Josh Gad ("Frozen"), "Central Park" is an animated musical series that tells the story of how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park, and basically the world. Cast: Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, and Kathryn Hahn."

The last premiere is "Home", a docuseries from the creators behind "Chef's Table" and "The Defiant Ones". The show will focus on the most innovative homes in the world and the people who built them.