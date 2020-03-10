What you need to know
- Apple has just released a new Apple TV+ trailer.
- Central Park will debut on May 29.
- It's an animated musical comedy about a family that lives in central park.
Apple has just released the official trailer for its new Apple TV+ show Central Park.
Central Park is an animated comedy, according to the show's description:
"Central Park" is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.
"Central Park" is written and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard ("Bob's Burgers"), alongside Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Nora Smith ("Bob's Burgers"). The series hails from 20th Century Fox Television.
The show's voice cast includes Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Daveed Diggs, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Stanley Tucci.
You can check out the full trailer below!
Most recently, Apple released its new Amazing Stories show on Apple TV+, a kid's series based on the classic Amazing Stories anthology and produced by Steven Spielberg. From that report:
A reimagining of the original anthology series by Steven Spielberg, each episode of "Amazing Stories" will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today's most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers.
"Amazing Stories" is executive produced by Spielberg, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Eddy Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Chris Long, Don Kurt and David H. Goodman, and produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.
