Apple has just released the official trailer for its new Apple TV+ show Central Park.

Central Park is an animated comedy, according to the show's description:

"Central Park" is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos. "Central Park" is written and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard ("Bob's Burgers"), alongside Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Nora Smith ("Bob's Burgers"). The series hails from 20th Century Fox Television.

The show's voice cast includes Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Daveed Diggs, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Stanley Tucci.

You can check out the full trailer below!