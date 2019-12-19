What you need to know
- The official trailer for "Little America" is now up on YouTube.
- The show is based on true stories from Epic Magazine.
- It can be watched on YouTube from January 17.
Apple has released the first trailer for Apple TV+ show "Little America," written and produced by Lee Eisenberg.
The show is based on true stories published in Epic Magazine and looks to "go beyond the headlines" as it tells stories of immigrants as they go about their business in the United States.
Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America. The first season consists of eight half-hour episodes, each with its own unique story from different parts of the world.
The new trailer runs for more than two minutes and provides our best look yet at what we can expect from the show next month.
Those wanting to watch "Little America" will need to be Apple TV+ subscribers. That costs $4.99 per month, but if you bought an Apple hardware product since the middle of September there's a good chance you can get a year free.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Woolnut Leather Folio offers luxurious protection for your MacBook
Your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air will be snug in this cozy and classy folio. With its vegetable-tanned full-grain Scandinavian leather exterior and soft natural wool interior, your MacBook will be protected in elegant style.
We have good news! Your iPhone can read an Iomega Jaz disk from 1996
Iomega Jaz disks. You remember them, right? If you have any in a drawer somewhere it turns out your iPhone can read them. Who knew?
A disabled ex-employee is suing Apple over claims of unfair dismissal
A former Apple retail employee is suing the company over claims it failed to properly support his disability.
Don't lose important data on your Mac, make sure to back it up!
One of the most important things you should be doing with your Mac is backing up all of its data. Here are some of our favorite solutions for backing up your most important files, should anything ever happen.