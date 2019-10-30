What you need to know
- Apple's Apple TV YouTube channel has uploaded a first look featurette for SEE.
- The video features commentary from its director, as well as its star Jason Momoa.
- SEE will be available on Apple TV+ on November 1st.
Ahead of Apple TV+ debuting to the public on November 1st, the Apple TV+ YouTube channel has uploaded a new video to go behind the scenes of one of its most ambitious shows SEE, starring Jason Momoa.
In the video Francis Lawerence, the Director and Executive Producer of SEE, talks about the synopsis for the series:
"SEE takes place about 600 years after a viral apocalypse. Those who survive are left blind and the world has gone back to a tribal culture.
Jason Momoa also talks about the concept and the excitement surrounding the show:
"It's so very different...it's just something that's never been done before. It's action-packed - so much cool stuff in a world we've never seen before.
The YouTube channel details the series synopsis below the video:
Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see—who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it's witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss' spiritual leader.
SEE will join The Morning Show and For All Mankind as one of the shows to debut on November 1st when Apple TV+ launches worldwide. Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 a month (for up to 6 users with Family Sharing), while those who purchased a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV recently will get the first year of the service for free.
