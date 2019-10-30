What you need to know Apple's Apple TV YouTube channel has uploaded a first look featurette for SEE.

The video features commentary from its director, as well as its star Jason Momoa.

SEE will be available on Apple TV+ on November 1st.

Ahead of Apple TV+ debuting to the public on November 1st, the Apple TV+ YouTube channel has uploaded a new video to go behind the scenes of one of its most ambitious shows SEE, starring Jason Momoa.

In the video Francis Lawerence, the Director and Executive Producer of SEE, talks about the synopsis for the series:

"SEE takes place about 600 years after a viral apocalypse. Those who survive are left blind and the world has gone back to a tribal culture.

Jason Momoa also talks about the concept and the excitement surrounding the show:

"It's so very different...it's just something that's never been done before. It's action-packed - so much cool stuff in a world we've never seen before.

The YouTube channel details the series synopsis below the video: