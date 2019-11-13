Reports suggest that Apple may be in talks with former CEO of HBO Richard Plepler about a potential exclusive production deal for Apple TV+.

Once an agreement is finalized, Plepler and his new company — RLP & Co. — would create original content for Apple's recently launched subscription streaming service, TV+.

The former HBO CEO, who departed the premium cable network in February after a three-decade run, is in advanced discussions to sign an exclusive production pact with Apple TV+. A deal is expected to close before the end of the year.

According to the report, Apple TV+ heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht are pushing for the deal with Plepler, who's impressive resume includes Game of Thrones. Plepler had worked at HBO for 28 years, beginning his tenure back in 1992. He worked as a co-president before becoming CEO in 2013. The network won over 160 Emmys under his leadership, 59 of which went to the aforementioned GoT. He left the company in February of this year.

According to the Wall Street Journal who first reported the story, the news comes from "a person familiar with the matter", and that whilst a deal could be finalized in the next few weeks, there is a possibility that the deal may yet fizzle out.

There is no indication at this stage as to what kind of content Pepler's company, RLP & Co. might be involved in producing for Apple TV+ if the deal goes ahead.

The news comes in the wake of reports that Apple TV+'s head of current programming would be leaving his role and returning to production following the launch of Apple TV+ on November 1.

Apple TV+ launched to much fanfare and has reportedly pulled in millions of viewers in its first few days. Four of its biggest shows have already been renewed for second seasons.