During its earnings call on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company wants to make the new Mac Pro in the U.S., seemingly responding to a Tweet from President Trump.

"In terms of exclusions, we've been making the Mac Pro in the U.S.," Cook said. "We want to continue to do that. So we're working and investing currently in capacity to do so, because we want to continue to be here. And so that's what's behind the exclusions. So we're explaining that and hope for a positive outcome."

President Trump last week took to Twitter to say Apple wouldn't be exempt from tariffs on Mac Pro parts, after the company requested exclusions.

"Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China," Trump said. "Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!"

When the "trash can" Mac Pro was launched, Apple made a huge fuss about the manufacturing and assembly process, which took place in the U.S. Apple didn't mention if it would do the same for the new Mac Pro, but Cook's latest comments suggest that was the plan all along.

The new Mac Pro is expected to launch this fall, with the base model starting at $6,000.

Everything you need to know about the Mac Pro 2019