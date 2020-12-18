Apple Tv Tehran Key Art 16Source: Apple TV+

Apple continues to push its hit show Tehran, this time sharing a conversation with former spy Orna Klein.

This is the second video involving a former spy and at this point I can't help but wonder where Apple is finding them all. Is there a company somewhere that lets you hire a former spy for the day?

Regardless, here's what Klein has to say.

Spies don't let fear stop them. They use it to complete their missions. Listen to a real former spy, Orna Klein discuss her methods of using fear. Watch all episodes of Tehran now on Apple TV+

The first season of Tehran is available for you to watch on Apple TV+ while a second season is already being worked on. You'll need Apple TV+ to take the show in and it's available either as a $4.99 per month standalone service or via the excellent Apple One.

