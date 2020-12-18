What you need to know
- Apple's found some spies and it's using them to promote its spy thriller Tehran.
Apple continues to push its hit show Tehran, this time sharing a conversation with former spy Orna Klein.
This is the second video involving a former spy and at this point I can't help but wonder where Apple is finding them all. Is there a company somewhere that lets you hire a former spy for the day?
Regardless, here's what Klein has to say.
Spies don't let fear stop them. They use it to complete their missions. Listen to a real former spy, Orna Klein discuss her methods of using fear. Watch all episodes of Tehran now on Apple TV+
The first season of Tehran is available for you to watch on Apple TV+ while a second season is already being worked on. You'll need Apple TV+ to take the show in and it's available either as a $4.99 per month standalone service or via the excellent Apple One.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
