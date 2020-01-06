Tucked into LG's CES 2020 press release is a a small, but important — if ultimately unsurprising — paragraph. Apple's Aple TV app is coming to LG's television this year. That'll allow LG TV owners to subscribe to and watch Apple TV+ shows like The Morning Show, See and For All Mankind — to say nothing of all the new shows hitting the premium subscription service — without having to plug in any external hardware like an Apple TV 4K, Roku or Amazon fire TV. The other bit of news from the announcment is that LG's 2018 and 2019 models also will receive the Apple TV app, so it's not just the newest TVs that'll get to partake. Here's the graf in question:

LG's award-winning webOS smart TV platform will bring 2020 LG OLED and LG NanoCell TVs a plethora of programming from the constantly-growing number of top global content providers through apps and services such as Disney+, Netflix and CBS All Access. New for 2020, the Apple TV app allows customers to subscribe and watch Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels as well as access their iTunes video library and buy or rent more than 100,000 films and TV shows. Customers with 2018 and 2019 LG TV models will also be able to enjoy the Apple TV app this year.

That's not to saw that owners of LG TVs haven't been able to watch Apple TV+ shows. The big news out of CES 2019 (which seems more like a decade ago) was that the Apple TV app would spread from beyond the Apple platform to most major platforms, but in the meantime it's been available via AirPlay, which also made the leap from behind the Apple wall in 2019. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before The Apple TV app is itself separate from the Apple TV+ service, though you can't watch the latter without the former, either on a TV, a phone or tablet. (Or your Apple computer.) The Apple TV app attempts, to various degrees of success, to Apple TV+ is a $4.99 monthly subscription.