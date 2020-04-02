HelpstersSource: Apple

  • "Helpsters" season 2 lands soon.
  • A new promo video includes singer, Ne-Yo.
  • The song's going to be stuck in your head all day.

Apple TV+ continues to promote the second season of 'Helpsters' with a new video having just landed on YouTube. This time the puppets have enlisted the help of singer Ne-Yo as they sing all about directionality.

That might not sound like something that lends itself to a song. But trust me, this is going to be the kind of earworm you just can't quite get rid of.

Meet Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan.

You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription running $4.99 per month to take it in, but really that's money well spent. Especially at a time where we're all stuck inside and need all the distractions we can get, right?

Season 2 coming soon!

