What you need to know
- "Helpsters" season 2 lands soon.
- A new promo video includes singer, Ne-Yo.
- The song's going to be stuck in your head all day.
Apple TV+ continues to promote the second season of 'Helpsters' with a new video having just landed on YouTube. This time the puppets have enlisted the help of singer Ne-Yo as they sing all about directionality.
That might not sound like something that lends itself to a song. But trust me, this is going to be the kind of earworm you just can't quite get rid of.
Meet Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan.
You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription running $4.99 per month to take it in, but really that's money well spent. Especially at a time where we're all stuck inside and need all the distractions we can get, right?
Season 2 coming soon!
