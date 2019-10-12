An analyst report from Dan Ives at Wedbush Securities suggests that Apple TV+ could have 100 million subscribers in 3 to 4 years. The report, via Cult of Mac , suggests demand for the service will for the most part be fuelled by the "show-stopping" price of $4.99 a month, and its plan to spend $6 billion a year on content.

"We remind investors of the 'show-stopping' low price for Apple's streaming TV service at $4.99 per month taking a major shot at its content competitors with Netflix front and center,"

According to the report, Ives predicts that TV+ could "disrupt roughly 10% of Netflix's target customer base within the next 12 to 18 months."

Whilst the report suggests that Apple is taking aim at Netflix with its new service and could disrupt target audiences, most current Netflix customers will not feel forced to choose between the services. Apple TV+ certainly won't stack up to the breadth of Netflix content to begin with. Furthermore, because the price of TV+ is so low, and because anyone who buys an Apple hero product will get a year's free subscription, its very likely that for most, Apple TV+ will simply become an extra subscription on the books.

Still, as Cult of Mac notes, Apple's shares jumped 2.5% on Friday, in part fuelled by Ives' bullish prediction about the success of Apple TV+.