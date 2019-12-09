What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has its first award nomination.
- "The Morning Show" has received it.
- The nomination is for Billy Crudrup as Best Supporting Actor.
Apple TV+ has only been around for two months but it's already received its first award nomination. But it isn't a huge one. Unless you're actor Billy Crudrup, of course. He's up for an award as Best Supporting Actor for his role as Cory Ellison in "The Morning Show."
The show itslef has been on the receiving end of mixed reviews since it debuted, although many have found that the early reviews by critics were just a little on the harsh side. And while Apple TV+ nor the show itself are up for an award, any nomination by The Critics Choice Association is good news, even if only for exposure
As for Crudrup, he spoke with GQ (via 9to5Mac) and explained that playing the role required quite a bit of work.
What is fun for me is the intricacy of the mind that Kerry [Ehrin, The Morning Show's show runner] has written about in Cory. So, the exploratory work, and the mining that goes into trying to understand what makes a person think that that's a reasonable way to be in the world—and even a delightful way to be in the world—is fascinating to me, because it feels quite foreign. But Cory thinks faster than I do, he speaks faster than I do, he has wildly ornate interpretations of other people's behavior and what it means to him.
In order to chart all of that, it's a ton of text work for me. I have to really dig through every word, every sentence, every stage direction, so that when I'm actually on set, it's the expression of a shit-ton of work that I'm trying to make it seem as though there's no work at all. So, I'm mostly filled with flop sweat and covered with powder so that nobody sees it.
Now that the first nomination has rolled in, Apple will surely be hoping that more will follow.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
