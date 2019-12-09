Apple TV+ has only been around for two months but it's already received its first award nomination. But it isn't a huge one. Unless you're actor Billy Crudrup, of course. He's up for an award as Best Supporting Actor for his role as Cory Ellison in "The Morning Show."

The show itslef has been on the receiving end of mixed reviews since it debuted, although many have found that the early reviews by critics were just a little on the harsh side. And while Apple TV+ nor the show itself are up for an award, any nomination by The Critics Choice Association is good news, even if only for exposure

As for Crudrup, he spoke with GQ (via 9to5Mac) and explained that playing the role required quite a bit of work.