- Apple TV+ has given us a first look at "Long Way Up".
- It debuts globally September 18.
- The show sees Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman riding their motorbikes through South and Central America.
Apple TV+ has given us a first look at its upcoming show "Long Way Up," featuring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. The show will see the pair take their motorbikes through South and Central America.
Going live around the world on September 18, the show will see three episodes on day one with a new one dropping every week after that.
Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look at "Long Way Up," an epic new motorcycle series, starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, which reunites best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world. The first three episodes of "Long Way Up" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 18, and new episodes will roll out weekly.
Throughout the show, we get to watch the McGregor and Boorman travel through Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, and more all while riding their electric bikes.
Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their electric Harley-Davidson LiveWires in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.
That does sound very Apple and the show follows others of a similar format, too.
"Long Way Up" is a new original series that follows Ewan and Charley's previous adventures in "Long Way Round" and "Long Way Down."
Sounds good, right?
Viewers can check "Long Way Up" out with an Apple TV+ subscription on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV from mid-September. Around the same time we would normally be seeing iPhones arrive!
