The documentary will air on Apple TV+ on April 24 but it will already have debuted in Imax theaters on April 3. According to Variety the documentary is "live" and was shot at Brooklyn's Kings Theater. It's also a direct result of a book about the popular rap trio.

Apple TV+ has picked up a new documentary based on the story of the infamous rap trio. It's produced by Spike Jonze and includes Beastie Boys Adam Horovitz and Mike Diamond discussing everything from way back in the 1980s.

The film was a byproduct of Horvitz and Diamond's work on the retrospective "Beastie Boys Book," which was released by Random House in 2018. Jonze, known for such features as 2013's "Her" and 1999's "Being John Malkovich," has a long history with the group, having directed the music video for the Beasties' 1994 hit "Sabotage." The docu release also coincides with the 26th anniversary of the album "Ill Communication."

Apple TV+ went live on November 1 and while some shows have proven popular, it's the lack of content that has been the main issue for the service. New series and documentaries are being worked on, but we'll have to see whether they can all arrive soon enough to maintain the interest of early adopters. Many of which will be getting their first year of the service for free. Will there be enough to make them start paying next year? It'll start costing $4.99 per month when the free year is up.

