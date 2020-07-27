Apple TV+ has picked up two Daytime Emmy awards with "Ghostwriter" and "Peanuts in Space" picking up the dubs. The awards come after Apple TV+ received no fewer than 17 nominations for its works.

Of the two wins, "Ghostwriter" picked up the award for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Program while "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10" picked up the Outstanding Single Camera Editing gong.