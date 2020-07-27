Ghostwriter Unit PhotoSource: Apple TV+

  • Apple TV+ picked up two Daytime Emmys over the weekend.
  • "Ghostwriter" and "Peanuts in Space" picked up the wins.
  • Apple TV+ had 17 nominations from May.

Apple TV+ has picked up two Daytime Emmy awards with "Ghostwriter" and "Peanuts in Space" picking up the dubs. The awards come after Apple TV+ received no fewer than 17 nominations for its works.

Of the two wins, "Ghostwriter" picked up the award for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Program while "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10" picked up the Outstanding Single Camera Editing gong.

Both shows have been popular with kids since Apple TV+ went live in November of 2019. They haven't received the same attention as blockbusters like "For All Mankind" and "The Morning Show," but they're clearly doing something right.

Apple TV+ subscribers can check out the fill catalog for $4.99 per month. It's well worth the outlay, especially if you have kids who want to watch some Daytime Emmy winners!

