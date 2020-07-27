What you need to know
- Apple TV+ picked up two Daytime Emmys over the weekend.
- "Ghostwriter" and "Peanuts in Space" picked up the wins.
- Apple TV+ had 17 nominations from May.
Apple TV+ has picked up two Daytime Emmy awards with "Ghostwriter" and "Peanuts in Space" picking up the dubs. The awards come after Apple TV+ received no fewer than 17 nominations for its works.
Of the two wins, "Ghostwriter" picked up the award for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Program while "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10" picked up the Outstanding Single Camera Editing gong.
Both shows have been popular with kids since Apple TV+ went live in November of 2019. They haven't received the same attention as blockbusters like "For All Mankind" and "The Morning Show," but they're clearly doing something right.
Apple TV+ subscribers can check out the fill catalog for $4.99 per month. It's well worth the outlay, especially if you have kids who want to watch some Daytime Emmy winners!
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
