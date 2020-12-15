What you need to know
- Apple has renewed Servant for a third season.
- The second season is set to premiere on January 15, 2021.
Ahead of the premiere of the second season, Apple has announced in a press release that it has renewed Servant, the hit psychological thriller on Apple TV+, for a third season. The series, which comes from the mind of Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan, will debut its next season on January 15, 2021.
Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed. The 10-episode second season will debut globally with the first episode on Friday, January 15, 2021, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+.
All of the actors in season one will reprise their roles in the second season. Ahead of its debut, Apple has released the official trailer for season two:
For those wanting to get caught up or relive the creepiness of season one, the entire first season is streaming now on Apple TV+.
