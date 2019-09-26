Apple has released a brand new trailer for Apple TV+ original series "For All Mankind". The series follows an alternative history, focussed on the lives of NASA's men and women in a timeline where the space race never ended.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy® Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica), Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour. Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi serve as executive producers.