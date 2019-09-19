What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Dickinson.
- The show explores society, gender, and family from the perspective of poet Emily Dickinson.
- Dickinson will be available on Apple TV+ on November 1.
Apple on Thursday released a new trailer for Dickinson, a drama-comedy coming to Apple TV+ in November.
The trailer shines a spotlight on Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld), who decides she's had enough of society's constraints. So, rather than following the path already set out for her, she pursues poetry, much to the chagrin of her father.
What Emily displays is confidence, ambition, and motivation — all characteristics women aren't supposed to have. But she can't hide from who she is.
Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.
Apple seems very confident in Dickinson. The company premiered the show at the Tribeca TV festival earlier this month, bookended by a few teaser trailers. Based on what we've seen, Dickinson is going fit in well with Apple's approach to premium content.
In case you were wondering: Yes, that is Wiz Khalifa.
Dickinson premiers on Apple TV+ on November 1.