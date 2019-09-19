Apple on Thursday released a new trailer for Dickinson, a drama-comedy coming to Apple TV+ in November.

The trailer shines a spotlight on Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld), who decides she's had enough of society's constraints. So, rather than following the path already set out for her, she pursues poetry, much to the chagrin of her father.

What Emily displays is confidence, ambition, and motivation — all characteristics women aren't supposed to have. But she can't hide from who she is.