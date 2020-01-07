Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" and you can watch it right now.

Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game—they happen in the office.

The video gives us our first look at what will be a rare comedy show to appear on Apple TV+ It'll go live on the service on Friday, February 7 and Apple has nine half-hour episodes on the way.

"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" is executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"); Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel (3arts), Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot (Ubisoft), David Hornsby ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") and Megan Ganz ("Modern Family," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"). The series ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicadao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.

Apple TV+ is available now for $4.99 per month for up to six family members (with Family Sharing). Apple is also still running its promotion that gives a free year of the service to anyone who purchases a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

