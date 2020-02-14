The episode in question is "The Silence" with the short video including interviews with the creative team who worked on it.

Apple TV+ has shared another "inside the episode" video, this time focussing on an episode of "Little America".

"Little America" is made up of the true stories featured in Epic Magazine and is definitely worth taking in.

Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America. The first season consists of eight half-hour episodes, each with its own unique story from different parts of the world.

You can watch "Little America" on Apple TV+ now, so long as you have a $4.99 per month subscription. There isn't a huge amount of content to watch, but there are some gems amongst the shows that are available. Apple has more shows ready to be added this year, too.