What you need to know
- There's a new behind the scenes video for "Little America".
- The video covers the show's "The Silence" episode.
- You hear what the creative team had in mind for the episode.
Apple TV+ has shared another "inside the episode" video, this time focussing on an episode of "Little America".
The episode in question is "The Silence" with the short video including interviews with the creative team who worked on it.
"Little America" is made up of the true stories featured in Epic Magazine and is definitely worth taking in.
Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America. The first season consists of eight half-hour episodes, each with its own unique story from different parts of the world.
You can watch "Little America" on Apple TV+ now, so long as you have a $4.99 per month subscription. There isn't a huge amount of content to watch, but there are some gems amongst the shows that are available. Apple has more shows ready to be added this year, too.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This is how easily Apple could and should make a folding iPhone
Apple hasn't made a folding iPhone yet. But it could.
January 2020 NPD saw Super Smash Bros. Ultimate take the lead on Switch
The January 2020 NPD report has been released and a slow month of spending sees Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot take the top spot. The Nintendo Switch, to no shock, was the best-selling console of the month.
Gmail for iOS is getting support for the Files app
Google is reportedly rolling out support for the Files app now.
There's little extra bulk with these iPhone XR cases
A thin case is for the person who doesn't want any extra bulk on their phone. You'll have the protection without having to feel like your phone has put on some pounds. These are some great options for the iPhone XR that will protect your phone while still feeling like a phone.